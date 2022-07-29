Douglas shock defending champions Midleton in Cork SHC

Douglas 2-24 Midleton 1-23

A big win for Douglas in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC at Páirc Uí Rinn on Friday night and defeat for defending champions Midleton in this thrilling Group A opener. Let there be no doubt about it, Douglas out-hurled the east Cork side for the majority of the 60 minutes plus, with plenty of star performers throughout the pitch.

Shane Kingston was one of them, the Cork attacker finished with 1-12 - 1-6 from play. His 55th minute goal sealed the win, the green flag came five minutes after sub Mark O’Connor’s goal (O’Connor battled back from injury and had just been introduced).

Both green flags, and so well taken, killed off the Midleton challenge - their goal at the death arriving too late.

“That we took the goal chances when they were presented was what pleased me most,” said Douglas manager Mark O’Callaghan. “We started well but left Midleton back into it. But the win was important, we are in a group with Kanturk and Newtownshandrum so getting points on the board was vital.”

Douglas' league form was impressive, and it was evident they were building towards championship.

And with the scores coming thick and fast, it was the south city team that settled first courtesy of a brace from Shane Kingston and one long range effort from Mark Harrington. Harrington was another who did his job very well at centre-back while also rowing in with three great points. So too, wing-back Cillian O’Donovan who also supplied three points.

The sides were level after a hectic six minutes, Conor Lehane (2), Ross O’Regan and Cormac Beausang replying for Midleton. There was also a goal opportunity for Midleton’s Luke O’Farrell that came back off the post.

Despite the miss, the scores began to count for the east Cork side who hit the front for the first time through O’Regan.

The scoreboard remained tight at the end of the first quarter, 0-8 apiece, having been tied on four occasions.

Lehane landed two quick frees to keep Midleton in the ascendancy, the lead stretched out to three points with 10 minutes of the half remaining.

Five points on the trot from Douglas put it up to the titleholders - two each from Shane Kingston and Eoin Dolan while wing-back Cillian O’Donovan registered his second to go 0-14 to 0-13 up.

Deep in stoppage time, brothers Shane and Conor Kingston raised white flags to extend the Douglas advantage, 0-16 to 0-13 at the break, having been even five times.

Douglas, without Brian Turnbull at the moment, piled on the pressure from the restart posting four points to Midleton’s one. Under the guidance of Steve Kane and coach James O’Connor, the reigning champions couldn’t make any serious inroads. They too without key players in Cormac Walsh (going abroad) and Sean O’Meara who picked up a serious leg injury recently.

However, and in spite of losing the injured Eoin Cadogan who went off as a precaution, Douglas, who departed this championship at the quarter-final stage last year to Blackrock, remained in control.

With the wides beginning to build for Midleton, a Shane Kingston free left Douglas 0-21 to 0-18 in front on 45 minutes.

Brian O’Neill emerged to put in a superb block for Douglas at a crucial stage, the margin remaining at three before the winners made their move.

O’Connor’s netted a great finish with prior work put in by Daire Burke and Alan Cadogan.

Douglas continued to defend heroically, this time Harrington denying the goal threat. And when Shane Kingston fired another top-class major - Niall Hartnett the provider - they surged 2-23 to 0-22 clear.

Luke O’Farrell pulled a goal back three minutes from time, but Douglas were already on their way.

Scorers for Douglas: S Kingston (1-12, 0-6 frees), M O’Connor (1-0), M Harrington and C O’Donovan (0-3 each), C Kingston and E Dolan (0-2 each), A Cadogan and D Burke (0-1 each).

Scorers for Midleton: C Lehane (0-10, 0-6 frees), C Beausang (0-5), L O’Farrell (1-1), R O’Regan (0-4), P Haughty (0-2), S O’Leary Hayes (0-1).

DOUGLAS: D Maher; D Murphy, S Donegan, M Howell; E Cadogan, M Harrington (Capt), C O’Donovan; C Kingston, S Moylan; S Kingston, A Cadogan, D Harte; N Hartnett, E Dolan, A O’Connell.

Subs: D Burke for A O’Connell (35), B O’Neill for E Cadogan (37 inj), M O’Connor for D Harte (49).

MIDLETON: B Saunderson; E Moloney, L Dineen, S Smyth; C Smyth, T O’Connell, S O’Sullivan; S O’Leary Hayes, S Quirke; R O’Regan, C Lehane (Capt), P Haughney; L O’Farrell, C Beausang, P White.

Subs: A Quirke for P Haughney (53).

Referee: Simon Stokes (Tullylease).