Friends reunited: Sam Maguire pays visit to Mick O'Dwyer once again

Kingdom chief Jack O'Connor made the trip to Waterville yesterday. 
Sat, 30 Jul, 2022 - 10:49
Adrian Russell

It's a picture that will resonate with GAA fans around the country. 

A Gaelic football icon -- and the man who led Kerry in their golden era --  is reunited with the trophy that defined his career. 

Current Kingdom boss Jack O'Connor dropped into Mick O'Dwyer's Waterville home yesterday with the Sam Maguire in the wake of the county's 38th All-Ireland victory. 

"When Micko got a visit from his lifelong friends SAM & Jack," Kerry GAA tweeted last night.


