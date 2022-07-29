Cathal Lynch goal puts Bandon in the driving seat

Co-Op Superstore Cork Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship

Bandon 1-16 Valley Rovers 0-14

Bandon were victorious following this cracking Co-Op Superstore Cork Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship clash against Valley Rovers. This was a captivating encounter throughout. But in the end it was Bandon that were left standing.

In the opening half of action that proved to be compelling fare, a free from Charlie Long for Bandon opened the scoring.

Valleys responded through a pair of scores from Colm Butler.

The sides traded blow for blow and there was very little to separate them as the first half progressed.

Scores from Eoin O’Reilly edged Valleys ahead, while Bandon reacted well with a cracking point from play by Michael Cahalane to leave the sides level 0-5 apiece after 16 minutes, who added to his tally with two further well taken points from distance.

Heading into the final ten minutes of the opening half Valleys slotted over through further points from Butler, who was having a cracking individual performance to edge 0-9 to 0-7 ahead after 26 minutes.

Valleys ended the opening half well with Adam Kenneally getting a well taken point from out on the wing.

Butler continued to prove a potent scoring threat for Valleys in the second half both from play and from frees.

In the 42 minute Bandon hit the back of the net. After a free fell into his path, Cathal Lynch blasted home impressively on the turn.

That had Bandon in the ascendancy and they went up the gears as the game edged towards the conclusion.

Darren Crowley got a well taken score in the 47th minute of action, while Butler pointed yet again for Valleys to leave the score at 1-12 to the 0-14 of Bandon in the 52nd minute.

Long slotted over another fine free for Bandon as the game headed into the final few minutes of normal time. He added to that courtesy of a score from play a few seconds later.

Cahalane got a lovely score from long range again as proceedings headed into the final minute of normal time for Bandon.

Given the game he had it was fitting that Charlie Long had the final say. He converted with another crisply taken point in the dying stages.

Scorers for Bandon: C Long 0-7 (0-5 frees) M Cahalane 0-4, C Lynch 1-0, D Crowley 0-3 , E McSweeney, D O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Valley Rovers: C Butler 0-11 (0-9 frees), E O’Reilly 0-2, A Kenneally 0-1.

Bandon: O Hennessy; M McNamara, P Murphy, N McCarthy; C McCarthy, M Cahalane, C Calnan; B Donegan, H Lillis; D O’Donovan, D Crowley, R Long; C Long, C Lynch, E McSweeney.

Subs: R Desmond for R Long (42), C Twomey for Donegan (47), J Mulcahy for McCarthy (54), R Fogarty for McSweeney (60).

Valley Rovers: G Jones; C O’Shea, T O’Brien, S O’Leary; B McCarthy, J Cottrell, W Hurley; C Butler, M O’Leary; E O’Shea, C Desmond, D O’Shea; J Kenneally, A Kenneally, E O’Reilly.

Subs: J Lynch for O’Leary , S O’Regan for D O’Shea (both 42), E Crowley for E O’Shea (54), N O’Donovan for Kenneally (58) Referee: B Murphy (Carrigtwohill) .