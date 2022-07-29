Smart sliotar to be introduced for 2023 hurling championship

Central Council are this weekend expected to endorse the introduction of the smart sliotar for the 2023 All-Ireland senior hurling championship
Smart sliotar to be introduced for 2023 hurling championship

SMART: Former Galway hurler Eoin McDonagh GAA President Larry McCarthy and Chairman of the Smart Sliotar Work Group Ned Quinn at the launch of the new smart sliotar in March. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Fri, 29 Jul, 2022 - 19:43
John Fogarty

Central Council are this weekend expected to endorse the introduction of the smart sliotar for the 2023 All-Ireland senior hurling championship.

Sliotar workgroup chairman Ned Quinn reported to the GAA’s management committee last month that the ball, which includes a microchip for authentication purposes, was “a great success” in this year’s O’Neills U20 All-Ireland championship and not one complaint had been received about it.

Full approval of the ball will be sought at Saturday’s Central Council meeting. Although manufacturers of the ball including the chip remain limited, the GAA have been delighted with the ball, which helps to ensure suppliers are making the products ethically while they comply with the sliotar specifications as set out by the workgroup.

A tag or chip is embedded in the core of the smart sliotar, which can be read by a mobile phone app and can be verified as being an official match ball. Buckets including the official smart sliotars were situated behind each goal for goalkeepers to retrieve and use to puck-out.

Meanwhile, the yellow sliotar is also to become the standard colour ball at club level from January 2024 so as to allow clubs sufficient time to use up their stocks of white sliotars.

