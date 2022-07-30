Weekend previews: Stephen McDonnell could shade it for Glen

Stephen McDonnell is still available to the Glen, which is a sizeable boost to their defensive effort
Weekend previews: Stephen McDonnell could shade it for Glen

KEY MAN: Na Piarsaigh will look to Evan Sheehan for a big performance against Bishopstown. Pic: Eddie O'Hare

Sat, 30 Jul, 2022 - 07:35
Eoghan Cormican

Co-Op Superstores Cork hurling previews 

Today 

Cork PSHC 

Group B: Glen Rovers v Erin’s Own, Páirc Uí Rinn, 5pm 

Stephen McDonnell is still available to the Glen, which is a sizeable boost to their defensive effort. Although still U20, Eoin Downey and Luke Horgan are now first-team regulars and will be looked upon to continue stepping up. 

The beaten finalists from 2020 and ‘21 have a new manager in Mark Kennefick. The same as their opponents, Erin’s Own have a lot of miles on the clock. Although we are backing against them here, you write off the Glounthaune men at your peril.

Verdict: Glen Rovers 

Group A: Kanturk v Newtownshandrum, Charleville, 7pm 

Local bragging rights on offer here. Tim O’Mahony was outstanding at centre-back for Newtown last year, but he’s also regularly used in an attacking role for the club and so they could deploy him up the field this evening, as Cork eventually did this year. Kanturk, with their influx of fine young hurlers such as Colin and Tommy Walsh and Brian O’Sullivan, are better equipped to make an impression at the top level than when they first got up in 2018.

Verdict: Kanturk 

Group C: Sarsfields v Blackrock, Pairc Uí Rinn, 7pm 

A first test for new Blackrock manager and former Clare selector Louis Mulqueen. A creaking Rockies defence is what their scuppered their back-to-back bid at the semi-final stage last season. Has Mulqueen tightened up matters at the back? 

Sarsfields were the only team in either Division 1 group to go unbeaten in the League. Jack O’Connor didn’t get much of a look in with Cork this summer and so will be eager to remind the new management exactly what he’s capable of.

Verdict: Sarsfields 

SAHC 

Group A: Cloyne v Fermoy, Dungourney, 3pm 

Two teams hoping for improved fortunes and performances in 2022. Both teams won three and drew one from nine League outings, but it should be noted that Fermoy were hurling in the top flight, whereas Cloyne hold Division 2 status.

Verdict: Fermoy 

Group A: Newcestown v Mallow, Coachford, 3pm 

Newcestown’s Fionn Keane went off injured midway through the second half of their football defeat to Nemo last weekend and so it remains to be seen if he is in a position to line out here. Newcestown had seven to spare when these two met at the quarter-final juncture in 2021.

Verdict: Newcestown 

Group C: Ballyhea v Ballymartle, Grenagh, 4pm 

It was honours even when the two clashed on the final round of group action last year, a result that prevented Ballymartle from advancing to the knockout stages. Darren McCarthy and Keith Fitzpatrick can lead them to victory on this occasion.

Verdict: Ballymartle 

PIHC 

Group B: Youghal v Inniscarra, Riverstown, 2pm

Youghal’s almost two year wait for a championship victory could extend for another little bit yet.

Verdict: Inniscarra 

Group A: Castlelyons v Carrigaline, Lisgoold, 3pm 

Colm Spillane hasn’t done a huge amount of hurling for Castlelyons this year as he focused on getting the body right, but the former Cork hurler will still be an integral part of Castlelyon’s bid to reach a third consecutive Premier Intermediate final.

Verdict: Castlelyons 

Group A: Éire Óg v Watergrasshill, Blarney, 4pm 

Just how big a loss Shane O’Regan is to Watergrasshill should become apparent today.

Verdict: Éire Óg 

IAHC 

Group A: Aghada v Midleton, Castlemartyr, 4pm 

Verdict: Aghada 

PJHC 

Group A: Barryroe v St Finbarr’s, Ballinhassig, 4pm 

Verdict: St Finbarr’s 

Group B: Dripsey v Ballygiblin, Rathcormac, 4pm 

Verdict: Ballygiblin 

Tomorrow

Cork PSHC 

Group B: Na Piarsaigh v Bishopstown, Pairc Uí Rinn, 2pm 

Daire Connery is a significant injury doubt for Na Piarsaigh. His likely absence will increase the responsibility that falls on the shoulders of leading marksmen Evan Sheehan and Padraig Guest. 

Bishopstown, whose Division 1 League form reads one win and eight losses, are still searching for their first group stage win of a championship format introduced in 2020.

Verdict: Na Piarsaigh 

SAHC 

Group C: Carrigtwohill v Bride Rovers, Midleton, 2pm 

Carrigtwohill’s main problem last year was that they only had two men - Liam Gosnell and Sean Walsh - capable of hurting the opposition defence. This lack of attacking depth might not be so exposed at the lower Senior A grade. Semi-finalists last year, Bride Rovers will harbour ambitions of another lengthy run.

Verdict: Bride Rovers 

Group B: Fr O’Neill’s v Blarney, Caherlag, 2pm 

Two teams with big designs on outright glory. Blarney have match-winners in Mark Coleman, Shane Barrett, and Pádraig Power, but might last year’s beaten finalists, led by Mark O’Keeffe, Daniel Harrington, Ger Millerick, Kevin O’Sullivan, Declan Dalton, and Billy Dunne, be a touch more balanced across their 15.

Verdict: Fr O’Neill’s 

Group B: Killeagh v Courcey Rovers, Ovens, 2pm 

Killeagh, unlucky not to emerge from the group phase last season, were unbeaten in six of their nine Division 1 league outings and so should be in good fettle for this championship opener against last year’s PIHC winners.

Verdict: Killeagh 

PIHC 

Group C: Ballinhassig v Kilworth, Watergrasshill, 2pm 

Kilworth won the corresponding group fixture last October by a point. Kilworth’s recent Division 2 League form (won seven of eight) is much stronger than that of their opponents (won two of eight).

Verdict: Kiworth 

Group C: Castlemartyr v Ballincollig, Ballygarvan, 5pm 

Two teams who finished top of their respective League groups, albeit Castlemartyr were operating one division lower than Ballincollig. 

Both teams contain plenty of talented youngsters who wore red this year and in recent reasons.

Verdict: Ballincollig 

IAHC 

Group C: Kildorrery v Meelin, Buttevant, 3pm

Verdict: Kildorrery 

Group A: Lisgoold v Blackrock, Cobh, 3pm 

Verdict: Lisgoold 

Group C: Sarsfields v Mayfield, Whitechurch, 3pm 

Verdict: Sarsfields 

Group B: Douglas v Dungourney, Páirc Uí Rinn, 4pm 

Verdict: Dungourney 

PJHC 

Group B: Ballygarvan v Argideen Rangers, Bandon, 2pm 

Verdict: Argideen Rangers 

Group C: Glen Rovers v Tracton, Ballymaw, 4pm 

Verdict: Tracton 

Group A: Kilbrittain v Milford, Coachford, 4pm 

Verdict: Kilbrittain

