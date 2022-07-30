Football season review: Pragmatism trumps old ideals and traditions

Football has long been an import and export business but in very general global terms Kerry have been China. Only too happy to share its output but not so keen on taking in the goods and service of others. Secretive and suspicious too. Listen, you get the picture.

In total, 16 men from the county have taken charge of non-Kerry counties. From Mick O’Dwyer to Jack O’Shea, from Páidí Ó Sé to Tomás Ó Flatharta, from Mickey Ned O’Sullivan to Liam Kearns, from John Evans to Donie Buckley, Kerry have been sending out their trade missionaries.

At the start of the 2020 season, three Kerry men oversaw Leinster teams – Paul Galvin (Wexford), Micheál Quirke (Laois) and Jack O’Connor (Kildare), Quirke having just taken over from Renard’s John Sugrue. Last year, Kieran Donaghy joined Kieran McGeeney as coach/selector and this past season Tomás Ó Sé assisted John Maughan in Offaly. Galvin also did some work with Kildare this year.

The Kerryisation of Gaelic football management is a real thing, although O’Connor only came to it late. Besides, he wasn’t afraid to reverse the flow of trade and become more laissez-faire.

“I don’t mind where a fella comes from, once he’s good enough at his job,” said O’Connor before the All-Ireland final about the non-Kerry men in his management team.

“My first stint, I brought in Pat Flanagan who’s from Waterford. I don’t attach any labels to fellas. When I was looking for a backroom team, I was looking for the best people that I could possibly get.”

O’Connor, of course, revealed in his book “Keys to the Kingdom” that he met with a prominent Ulster figure to discuss defensive systems during his first stint in charge, while also pouring over the province’s website for tackling drills and tips.

O’Connor knew those actions as much as introducing Paddy Tally to his coaching set-up last year would have been considered heretical in parts of the county but hailing as he does from a toenail of Kerry and Ireland, groupthink wasn’t in his vocabulary.

“Even within Dromid, our dark mountain of Toorsaleen wouldn't be football country,” he wrote in his book. “Here in the outsider country, we're the outsider's outsiders.”

If O’Connor’s recruitment of Flanagan and Cavan-born sports psychologist Declan Coyle was the start of Kerry’s “glasnost”, Éamonn Fitzmaurice developed that line of open thinking when he brought in Cork-based Kildare native Cian O’Neill from Mayo at the end of 2012, who in turn convinced Fitzmaurice to bring in Jason McGahan as his strength and conditioning coach three years later.

In his fourth year as Kerry’s football head of athletic development, Armagh native McGahan is assimilated at this stage. He and the team’s statistician Colin Trainor, now in his second year with Kerry, are both from Tullysaran, situated between Armagh city and the Tyrone border.

"That’s my 30th All-Ireland – my first was in 1986 and my father took me to watch Kerry and Tyrone,” McGahan told Ulster newspapers this past week.

“I had a Kerry headband on and I was in the Canal End. I watched Kerry go seven points down and come back to win by eight. I told the story to the boys on Monday that this is my 30th All-Ireland.

"After ’86 I knew what I wanted to do, I wanted to walk the steps of the Hogan Stand, and I did that. It's a long, long time, a goal of mine to do that. To come from Tullysaran . . . I told the boys in Tullysaran back in 2010, we were going to the county final and I said my one goal in life was to walk the steps of the Hogan Stand, wouldn’t it be great to do it with the club? We didn’t get over the line that day, but now, 12 years later, I've walked the steps of the Hogan Stand. I just can't really put into words, it's just so unreal. It's unreal.”

What Kerry gave to him, McGahan has returned.

Last Sunday, Tyrone chairman Michael Kerr waited outside the Kerry dressing room with other people from Tally’s home to greet and congratulate the Kerry coach after the game. Eleven months earlier, it was Kerr who would have signed off on the following statement after Kerry agreed to push back their All-Ireland semi-final against Tyrone a further week due a Covid outbreak in the Ulster champions’ camp: “Tyrone has also paid tribute to Kerry GAA and its senior football team for its assistance and co-operation in creating the circumstances that allowed this decision to be reached.”

The joke in Tyrone is that Kerry should consider the debt paid now that Tally has contributed to their 38th All-Ireland title, a quip along the lines of Ciarán Whelan’s to Pat Spillane on The Sunday Game Live last Sunday that it took a Tyrone man to "get yous over the line”.

Not that there is any consolation for Tyrone in seeing one of their own help Kerry climb the steps but there would be satisfaction for Tally after his difficulties in Down. Satisfaction too that Kerry or at least O’Connor recognised that they aren’t as self-sustaining as some of them think they are.

Early last Monday morning, O’Connor was deep in conversation with Tally sitting outside the café beside the team’s Gibson Hotel. It was reminiscent of how Jim Gavin and Gary Keegan shared a coffee at the hotel the morning following the 2016 All-Ireland final replay win over Mayo.

Plotting for the future with Tally on board will be difficult as his year’s sabbatical from St Mary’s College in Belfast comes to an end. Might Donaghy return home from Armagh after two seasons having made a great impression there? Or will O’Connor look to train his sights beyond Kerry’s borders again?