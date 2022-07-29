Kerry and Meath name teams for All-Ireland senior football final

Kerry and Meath have both named unchanged teams for Sunday's All-Ireland senior football final at Croke Park
CAPTAINS: Shauna Ennis of Meath and Anna Galvin of Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

TJ Galvin

Kerry and Meath have both named unchanged teams for Sunday's All-Ireland senior football final at Croke Park.

Kerry – who are competing in the senior showpiece for the first time since 2012 – have elected to stick with the same team who started in their semi-final win over Mayo. 

The Kingdom came through that last-four tie against Mayo with an impressive victory, putting four goals past the Connacht side.

Kerry haven't won the title since 1993, and are seeking a record 12th All-Ireland crown this weekend.

Defending champions Meath stick with the same side who narrowly overcame Donegal in the semi-final.

The Royals are looking to secure a senior two-in-a-row after winning the title last year over Dublin.

Kerry: Ciara Butler; Julie O’Sullivan, Kayleigh Cronin, Eilís Lynch; Aishling O’Connell, Emma Costello, Ciara Murphy; Lorraine Scanlon, Cáit Lynch; Niamh Carmody, Síofra O’Shea, Anna Galvin (C); Paris McCarthy, Danielle O’Leary, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Subs: Mary Ellen Bolger, Aoife Dillon, Katie Brosnan, Niamh Ní Chonchúir, Niamh Broderick, Caoimhe Evans, Erica McGlynn, Rachel Dwyer, Mary O'Connell, Ciara McCarthy, Anna Clifford, Clódagh Ní Chonchúir, Elizabeth Mohan, Meadhbh Johnston, Louise Galvin.

Meath: Monica McGuirk; Shauna Ennis, Mary Kate Lynch, Katie Newe; Aoibheann Leahy, Emma Troy, Aoibhín Cleary; Máire O’Shaughnessy, Orlagh Lally; Megan Thynne, Emma Duggan, Kelsey Nesbitt; Vikki Wall, Stacey Grimes, Niamh O’Sullivan.

Subs: Robyn Murray, Sarah Wall, Áine Sheridan, Ailbhe Leahy, Ciara Smith, Bridgetta Lynch, Orla Byrne, Niamh Gallogly, Aisling McCabe, Saoirse O'Kane, Olivia Gore, Orlaith Duff, Meadhbh Byrne, Emma White, Ali Sherlock.

