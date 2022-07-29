Football Team of the Year: Peter Canavan picks his 2022 All-Star XV

Peter Canavan has picked his standout performers from the 2022 Senior Football Championship.

As with anyone picking a Team of the Year, some positions will come down to a coin toss and personal preference, but it's hard to argue with many of the Tyrone legend's selections.

Canavan has picked seven players from the victorious Kerry team, with a scattering of other players from the challenging counties.

There were no surprises to see Player of the Year candidates in the ilk of David Clifford and Shane Walsh included, as well as Kingdom semi-final hero Sean O'Shea.

There are, however, some big, big, names missing from his lineup.

Galway leader Damien Comer stood up for the Tribesmen all year long, but perhaps didn't perform to the best of his ability on the biggest day of all.

Derry pair Conor Glass and Chrissy McKaigue also miss out, with Armagh's Rian O'Neill and Galway's Cillian McDaid preferred at eight and nine.

McKaigue can count himself very unlucky, but the performances of Kerry's Jason Foley, Galway's Liam Silke and his own county man Conor McCluskey give them the nod.

Derry's Shane McGuigan is preferred to Comer in the full-forward line. An ode to his scoring ability all year.

"The final spot came down to a choice between Damien Comer and Shane McGuigan. While Derry earned a lot of praise for their defence, they wouldn't have got through Ulster without Shane McGuigan's scoring prowess from both play and dead balls.

"He was ruthless. I've given him the nod over Comer," Canavan told Sky Sports News.

Here's his All-Star XV of the 2022 campaign.

Canavan's TOTY: Shane Ryan (Kerry); Conor McCluskey (Derry), Jason Foley (Kerry), Liam Silke (Galway); Tom O'Sullivan (Kerry), John Daly (Galway), Gavin White (Kerry); Rian O'Neill (Armagh), Cillian McDaid (Galway); Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin), Seán O'Shea (Kerry), Shane Walsh (Galway); Paudie Clifford (Kerry), David Clifford (Kerry), Shane McGuigan (Derry).