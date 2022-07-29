Cork Premier SHC action - Midleton v Douglas

Commentary from Colm O’Connor and Seanie McGrath at Páirc Uí Rinn from 7.15pm.
Fri, 29 Jul, 2022 - 14:05

There’s a cracking double bill of heavyweight hurling clashes on the way from the Irish Examiner the weekend.

First up tonight, reigning county hurling champions Midleton begin the defence of their title with an appetising duel against fellow contenders Douglas. 

Throw-in at Páirc Uí Rinn is 7:30, Colm O’Connor and Seanie McGrath will be in the commentary box from 7.15pm.

And don't forget tomorrow's clash of Sarsfields and Blackrock at Páirc Uí Rinn at 7pm.

To watch the match go to our Live Events Hub.

But before you go ..

Please note that if you are an existing Irish Examiner digital subscriber you can save time by signing into your Examiner account right now and you will be taken straight to our live stream page when you visit Live Events.

If you are not yet part of our subscriber community you will be given the option of buying a ticket for this game (price €8) when you go to Live Events.

Keep in mind, however, that as an Irish Examiner digital subscriber (for as little as €5) you will have access to all live matches (and archive) and other live events going forward.] Before you enjoy the match can we also ask you to be patient on first login. If the screen will not load and is showing a cloured spinning circle just hold tight. If the page does not load after one minute log out and log in again and you should be ready to go.

If you find your page just stays white and nothing else loads, refresh the page and wait for one minute. If that does not work refresh one more time. If that does not work please log out and start again.

If any problems persist please head over to our customer support page for more troubleshooting tips and customer support contacts.

Time to sign up or sign in for our live Cork GAA Championship coverage

