Waterford SHC: Déise star Curran drives Dungarvan to victory 

Curran shot 1-9 as Dungarvan got off to a winning start in the Waterford SHC at a rainy Fraher Field
Waterford SHC: Déise star Curran drives Dungarvan to victory 

ON FIRE: Patrick Curran of Waterford in action against Ronan Maher of Tipperary. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 16:26
Tomás McCarthy, Fraher Field

Waterford SHC Round 1 

Dungarvan 1-18 Fourmilewater 0-13 

Déise attacker Patrick Curran shot 1-9 as Dungarvan got off to a winning start in the Waterford SHC at a rainy Fraher Field. 

The Currans accounted for 1-13 between them (Patrick, Cathal and Colm) while another brother John was rock solid at full back.

Patrick struck 1-6 in the opening half as the Blues led 1-8 to 0-9 at the break. On 25 minutes, Colm Curran picked out his sibling and Patrick buried the sliotar past Stephen Ryan at his near post. 

Aaron Ryan nailed seven of Fourmile's nine first half singles.

Curran continued where he left off at the start of the second period with a beauty from the bank sideline. Midfielder Cathal added two as Dungarvan opened up a six point gap. 

Michael Kiely chipped in with three as Peter Smith's side took the spoils. Aaron Ryan finished with ten points for Fourmile.

Scorers for Dungarvan: P Curran 1-9 (7fs), M Kiely, Cathal Curran (1f) 0-3 each, J Burke, Colm Curran, E O'Callaghan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Fourmilewater: A Ryan 0-10 (8fs, 1 65), J Barron, C Gleeson, C Walsh 0-1 each.

Dungarvan: D Duggan; M Burke, J Curran, G Power; J Nagle, D Lyons, J Lacey; Cathal Curran, K Daly; J Duggan, P Curran, Colm Curran; E O'Callaghan, M Kiely, G Crotty.

Subs: J Burke for M Burke (HT), L Egan for Power (Blood 48-51), J Fitzgerald for P Curran (Blood 59-62), J Fitzgerald for E O'Callaghan (63).

Fourmilewater: S Ryan; J McGrath, T O'Gorman, J Mulcahy; T Guiry, T Barron, O Walsh; J Barron, C Gleeson; D Ryan, A Ryan, D Guiry; S O'Meara, S Walsh, C Walsh.

Subs: F Hallahan for O'Meara (HT), M O'Gorman for C Walsh (46).

Referee: M O'Brien (Portlaw)

More in this section

O'Rourke not ruling out addition of iconic coaches to Meath setup, Fitzmaurice and Buckley linked O'Rourke not ruling out addition of iconic coaches to Meath setup, Fitzmaurice and Buckley linked
Anna Galvin 16/7/2022 Anna Galvin: People are 'astonished' at cost of playing intercounty 
Cork v Waterford - Glen Dimplex Senior Camogie All-Ireland Championship Semi-Final Ashling Thompson: Cork 'don't really do panic' 
Kilkenny v Limerick - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final

Limerick SHC: Nothing to split Adare and Ahane despite Tom Morrissey heroics

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices