Waterford SHC: Déise star Curran drives Dungarvan to victory 

Waterford SHC Round 1

Dungarvan 1-18 Fourmilewater 0-13

Déise attacker Patrick Curran shot 1-9 as Dungarvan got off to a winning start in the Waterford SHC at a rainy Fraher Field.

The Currans accounted for 1-13 between them (Patrick, Cathal and Colm) while another brother John was rock solid at full back.

Patrick struck 1-6 in the opening half as the Blues led 1-8 to 0-9 at the break. On 25 minutes, Colm Curran picked out his sibling and Patrick buried the sliotar past Stephen Ryan at his near post.

Aaron Ryan nailed seven of Fourmile's nine first half singles.

Curran continued where he left off at the start of the second period with a beauty from the bank sideline. Midfielder Cathal added two as Dungarvan opened up a six point gap.

Michael Kiely chipped in with three as Peter Smith's side took the spoils. Aaron Ryan finished with ten points for Fourmile.

Scorers for Dungarvan: P Curran 1-9 (7fs), M Kiely, Cathal Curran (1f) 0-3 each, J Burke, Colm Curran, E O'Callaghan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Fourmilewater: A Ryan 0-10 (8fs, 1 65), J Barron, C Gleeson, C Walsh 0-1 each.

Dungarvan: D Duggan; M Burke, J Curran, G Power; J Nagle, D Lyons, J Lacey; Cathal Curran, K Daly; J Duggan, P Curran, Colm Curran; E O'Callaghan, M Kiely, G Crotty.

Subs: J Burke for M Burke (HT), L Egan for Power (Blood 48-51), J Fitzgerald for P Curran (Blood 59-62), J Fitzgerald for E O'Callaghan (63).

Fourmilewater: S Ryan; J McGrath, T O'Gorman, J Mulcahy; T Guiry, T Barron, O Walsh; J Barron, C Gleeson; D Ryan, A Ryan, D Guiry; S O'Meara, S Walsh, C Walsh.

Subs: F Hallahan for O'Meara (HT), M O'Gorman for C Walsh (46).

Referee: M O'Brien (Portlaw)