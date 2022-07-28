Limerick SHC: Nothing to split Adare and Ahane despite Tom Morrissey heroics

Tom Morrissey starred for Ahane but it wasn't enough to get them over Declan Hannon's Adare. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 20:50
John Keogh

Adare 1-15 Ahane 1-15 

Adare and Ahane played out an entertaining 1-15 to 1-15 draw in the opening game of the Limerick SHC at Claughaun.

Limerick star Tom Morrissey looked to have swung the game Ahane’s way with a scoring total of 1-9 but an Adare side that led for most of the game pulled back to grab a draw.

The game took a while to settle with both sides hitting early wides but two David O’Mahony scores from play and some excellent shooting saw Adare 0-11 to 0-7 ahead at the break.

Morrissey’s goal levelled early in the second half but a Willie Griffin three pointer soon had the west Limerick side in control once again.

The Limerick half forward kept his side in touch from placed balls and then Ciarán Barry looked to have won the game on 62 minutes only for O’Mahony’s third of the evening squaring the game for a ninth and final time.

Scorers for Adare – W Griffin 1-4 (1f), J Fitzgibbon 0-4 (1f, 1 s/;), D O’Mahony 0-3, S Heffernan, J Sweeney, C McCarthy and B Flynn 0-1 each.

Scorers for Ahane – T Morrissey 1-9 (4f, 1 ’65), W Brennan 0-2, J Enright, D Minehan, M Donnellan and C Barry 0-1 each.

Adare: PJ Hall; M Connolly, R Connolly, J Hannon; J McSweeney, D Hannon, W McNamara; J Sweeney, M Keane; D O’Mahony, J Fitzgibbon, S Heffernan; C McCarthy, W Griffin, B O’Connor.

Subs: S Hickey for O’Connor (41, inj), B Flynn for Fitzgibbon (42, inj), J Gahan for Heffernan (57), F Costello for McSweeney (59).

Ahane: J Hayes; E O’Leary, E Enright, P Harnett; J Enright, D Morrissey, C Barry; P Morrissey, D Minehan; A Shanahan, T Morrissey, M Donnellan; W Brennan, C Carroll, N Moran.

Subs: W Enright for Brennan (35), A Murrihy for Harnett (49, inj).

Referee: J Murphy (Ballylanders)

