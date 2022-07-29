Decline of the short puckout and other 2022 hurling trends

Short puckout slipping out of fashion?

The four teams who used the short puckout least were the last four left in the championship.

There has been a reduction overall in the short puckout, with teams now having several seasons of video analysis to weight up the risk and reward. Notably, Cork reduced their reliance on short puckouts and Wexford went long more often than in Davy Fitzgerald’s time.

Long-range radars

A defining aspect of Limerick's season was the shooting of Diarmaid Byrnes from inside his own 65m – from placed ball and play. This chart shows how often teams took on long-range shots and how successful they were.

Bonnar’s goal woes

The goalscoring art has been fading in importance. This season Tipperary pushed hard to score goals but Colm Bonnar will rue their finishing as they only scored 28% of shots compared to the deadly 57% return Limerick had from fewer chances.

Hurling’s gegenpressers

Henry Shefflin’s Galway were kings of the high press, bringing the toughest tackling to opposition defenders, turning possession over more than five times each game inside the opponents’ 45m. Cheddar Plunkett’s Laois took the opposite approach, more like a Jose Mourinho style, sitting deep with few turnovers forced.

Interestingly, Liam Cahill’s Waterford were most often turned over inside their own 45m line, their jittery start against Tipperary setting a pattern.

Two sides

The top players still have a preferred side despite years of coaches pushing the need to be balanced. Dublin’s Donal Burke had a superb shooting season, yet he relied completely on his left side to finish. Ryan Taylor hit 95% of shots off his right side and had a season that should see him nominated for an All Star. Maybe young players can survive with one side?

Still, there are some good examples out there that juvenile coaches can point to.

Barry Cleary works with GAA Insights, who provide clubs and counties with detailed hurling and football data reports. Email: infor@gaainsights.ie