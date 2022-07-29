This team have the firepower to trouble Meath, says Kerry great O'Shea 

Geraldine O’Shea from Annascaul, who played on the last Kerry ladies team to win a senior All-Ireland in 1993, was the Maurice Fitzgerald or David Clifford of her era. She is now a vital cog in the Kerry management team as they prepare to face Meath on Sunday in Croke Park.

O'Shea won five All-Stars, was captain of the Munster winning team of 2003 and chosen on the Team of the Decade in 2010, and also played international soccer with the Republic of Ireland. She captained Kerry to Munster Final glory over Waterford in 2003 and she was again captain in 2008.

But in a stellar 16-year career, a second All-Ireland never came to back up the sweet one she won when just 16.

"I thought I would probably win another one the following year and the following year and so on. I persisted for 16 years and sure we never even reached a final in that time span. We reached two semi-finals, so it’s not the easiest thing in sport to win an All-Ireland medal or even get to play in an All-Ireland Final.

"Kerry has only reached one final in 29 years and that was in 2012. It would be great to end a real famine of 29 years as I can only imagine what they would call such a long wait in the men's game."

Working with the team alongside Declan Quill and Darragh Long, O'Shea has not shied away this year from making ultimate glory Kerry's target.

"I think this year we spoke about it all the time and more than any other year, that our year would not end until July 31st in Croke Park. That has been our aim to have our last training session here in Currans on the Thursday night before, and to walk out that gate and hopefully bring the Cup back down to Kerry.

"I think we have a bunch of girls who have put in a massive amount of work and effort and everything has been done to try and achieve this goal of winning an All-Ireland."

There is no comparison, Geraldine admits, with the preparation her teams were put through.

“There is away more involved nowadays when preparing a county team for action. When I was involved it was simple enough, you just showed up, kicked a ball around the place. There was a bit of tactics but it was more or less 'go out and play football'.

"There wasn’t nutrition and gym either, that just came in at the end of my career. I would not have been the biggest fan of the gym to be fair, as the boys will tell you. When I am watching the girls in gym, I am laughing and asking questions about various pieces of equipment that are alien to me.

"Nowadays the girls are like professional athletes in their approach as they are six evenings a week at it. They have Michelle O’Connor on board as a sports psychologist to talk to so it’s a whole new world compared to when I played."

Long-serving clubmate Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh will again carry much of Kerry's scoring threat, but O'Shea believes this side is more capable of sharing the load.

“Louise is an exceptional talent from my own club and I could not speak highly enough of her. She has soldiered on with Kerry for the last 15 years and that is an awful lot of commitment to be fair. Any time a new girl comes into the panel she will be the first girl over to welcome her onboard. She will also give advice to the younger girls when needed. She is also a leader on the pitch and she steps up most days Kerry go out and play.

"I think that this year what has improved most in our team, is that we are getting a better spread of scores which is very important because you cannot just rely on one girl to be kicking every score for you. But what can win us this All-Ireland are the likes of Siofra O’Shea and Danielle O’Leary and others popping up and getting the scores for us.”