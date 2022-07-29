John Fogarty: Have Limerick broken the hurling year?

Speaking the morning after their All-Ireland final win over Kilkenny, Limerick manager John Kiely claimed the league was being “devalued - and that’s a very retrograde step”. He had stated his reason last Christmas, believing the league final taking place two weeks from the start of the provincial championships was too short a turnaround for those in the decider.

He was most certainly correct yet knowing one or two managers’ private opinions about Limerick’s indifference to the last two leagues they might argue to him that it’s Kiely and his team - not the GAA’s fixture planners - who have driven down the secondary competition’s stock price.

Limerick will look to stretch their unbeaten championship run to 17 games next April when they open the defence of their Munster SHC crown away to Waterford but their league record these past two seasons, having claimed the 2020 iteration of it, has been dismal both in comparison to their SHC run and as a standalone statistic. Three wins, one draw and six defeats, their victories recorded against Cork and Westmeath last year and Offaly this year, few teams have ever belied their early season form as much as Limerick. Chickens in spring, foxes in summer.

The example never mind the standards they now set, others are sure to follow, especially as Cork and Waterford’s advances to a Division 1 final did them little good thereafter. When Limerick last won a Division 1 final in 2019, they were seven weeks between them beating Waterford and facing Cork in their first provincial game. In this new condensed season, something must lose out.

Before he stepped away, Brian Cody acknowledged something was wrong with the calendar. “It’s like you’re playing a league and going on to play another league in the (provincial) round-robin. It’s not perfect, it’s not.”

Liam Sheedy wasn’t making any apologies for losing three of five Division 1 matches in 2019, certainly not when they won five from five in Munster and later captured the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Kiely could convincingly counter that undertaking heavy training loads during the league are necessary for Limerick and their actions are cultivated by their environment but unless there is more of a pause between the league and championship more counties are going to be taking a dimmer view of the former, including some new managers.

The next obvious step is to alter the format of the league so that it can stand alone as a competition to win and is perceived as contributing rather than impinging on a county’s championship preparations.

The cosmetic option of starting it a week or two earlier in January would be counter-productive given the weather at that time of year.

But neither a reformatting nor rescheduling might happen on GAA president Liam McCarthy’s watch. “I think it rolls in nicely,” he recently said of the league-championship scheduling. “Teams have been selective about what they do with the league and that didn’t start yesterday and that didn’t start with Limerick, so that’s not going to change.”

Perhaps that may be true now but Kiely’s Limerick weren’t always that way – between 2017 and ‘20, they lost just one of 15 group games in the league. It’s only when the circumstances dictate that they become more a la carte. Like resting Declan Hannon and Gearóid Hegarty and dropping Cian Lynch and Graeme Mulcahy to the bench for the final Munster SHC game against Tipperary when All-Ireland series qualification was in the bag.

“It’s really difficult playing three games in 14 days,” explained Kiely afterwards. “People do not realise it and maybe those people haven’t been involved with teams who have had to go through that as well.”

Cutting the guaranteed number of matches in the league from five to four would create breathing space but it still doesn’t solve the league-following-league issue raised by Cody. Either one stays and the other goes or they become the same.

Last year, the football fraternity gave some consideration to commencing the inter-county year with the provincial championships. It was doomed to fail because it initially divorced them from the All-Ireland. Its second version provided a reconciliation but it was an after-thought.

However, there is more reason for the hurling season as well as the All-Ireland to start with the provinces with each team facing each other home and away. Eight-round provincial leagues with finals followed upon which seedings in a cross-provincial All-Ireland series might be determined would expand the provinces’ prominence in the season and give managers genuine opportunities to develop their squads. At the same time, it might also be worth considering feeding lopsided provincial championships, Munster being so much stronger than Leinster, into the All-Ireland series earlier than the last eight may lead to a better hurling year.

Right now, there is consternation with the duration and/or mid-July finish to the inter-county hurling season but how much of that sense of being shortchanged has to do not with the size of its window but the quality? Save for a handful of games, it was not a great one and it wasn’t helped by a league that has looked even poorer in the context of what followed.

Whether it is devalued by the attitude of the game’s most dominant team towards it or the GAA’s national fixture planners who devise it, the league and therefore the hurling years is depreciating but the lack of urgency to address it is worrying.