Imokilly's strength has helped power Lisgoold's long unbeaten stretch

They’ve forgotten what it is to lose a championship match out Lisgoold way.

This Sunday afternoon at Cobh, the East Cork club begin life in the Intermediate A hurling ranks. A junior club less than 12 months ago, theirs has been a remarkable jump from the sixth to the fourth tier of Cork hurling.

Before 2020, Lisgoold had never won the East Cork JAHC. One breakthrough triggered another, and then another. In the space of 14 months, from September 2020 to November 2021, Lisgoold captured a first East Cork title, a first county junior title, and a first Cork lower intermediate crown.

Three floors of glass ceilings lay in smithereens.

Across the three competitions, they played - and won - 12 matches. It’s an unbeaten run that comes up two weeks shy of covering a full three-year period, Lisgoold having last tasted championship defeat on August 10, 2019, when they went down to eventual champions Russell Rovers in the East Cork quarter-final.

Lisgoold captain John Cronin has lifted a lifetime’s worth of silverware these past two years. It’s fair to say he’s more appreciative than most of their climb up through the ranks given the club held Junior B status when he arrived on the scene as a 16-year-old 14 years ago.

That 2008 season ended with East Cork and county Junior B titles, but another 12 years would pass before they’d take another step up the ladder.

In the interim, Cronin played on the CIT team that narrowly came off second best to Carrigtwohill in the 2011 Cork senior final. Six years later, he succeeded in getting his hands on a county senior medal - well, three of them, as it turned out - when lining out at left half-back on the Imokilly team that did the three-in-a-row in ‘17, ‘18, and ‘19.

Cronin is in no doubt that the success of the East Cork division towards the end of the last decade, coupled with the prominence of East Cork colleges in the latter stages of the Harty Cup, has played a sizeable role in Lisgoold’s rise from a junior club trapped in the East Cork division to an intermediate side coming off back-to-back county final wins.

And they are by no means the sole East Cork club to feed off the exploits of the local schools and the divisional side.

Castlemartyr also won two county titles - LIHC and IAHC - within the space of three months last year; Russell Rovers reached the 2020 All-Ireland junior club hurling final; PIHC winners in 2019, Fr O’Neill’s have been involved in the last two Senior A finals, as have Castlelyons in the premier intermediate grade.

“If you reflect on Imokilly’s tenure, the success the division enjoyed was partly responsible for what the clubs did after that because of the amount of players that went through their hands and the level of hurling they were exposed to. It is no fluke that those individual clubs have benefited from their players playing in the senior championship with Imokilly. And it is great that the players are able to honour their clubs at the top grade,” Cronin remarked.

The colleges, as hinted above, did their bit too.

Lisgoold’s Liam O’Shea was at centre-forward on the Midleton CBS side that contested the 2018 Harty Cup decider. A year later, his clubmate Cathal Hickey wore the number six shirt on the Midleton team that went one step further and bridged a 13-year gap to the school’s last Harty success.

The latest underage talent to raise their head in the club is Diarmuid Healy, who clipped four points from play in last year’s All-Ireland minor final. 2022 is his first year with Lisgoold’s flagship side.

“The younger lads have really added to the set-up and drove the standards even higher than what we had. That has been a big bonus, the youth that has come through in recent years,” 30-year-old Cronin continued.

“We are really excited to be part of Lisgoold at the moment and really looking forward to seeing what the championship holds and hopefully we’ll keep the winning streak going.

“We have Blackrock (who they play Sunday), Midleton, and Aghada. We are going to treat every game as our county final. We believe we have a good enough squad, we believe we have a good enough team, and we believe we have a good enough work ethic, so we are hoping to keep driving on.”