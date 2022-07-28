Emma Costello’s return a major boost for Kerry in 2022

When Kerry opened their League campaign this year against Tipperary there was an unfamiliar name lining out at centre back. Kerry fans were wondering where joint-managers Declan Quill and Darragh Long had pulled the previously unheard of Emma Costello out of.

Suddenly it dawned on them, there was a simple explanation. The new centre back was previously Emma Sherwood, who had got married in the interim to Bryan Costello and took her husband’s surname. Emma laughs it off and explains her absence from Kerry and why she returned.

“I played with Kerry until 2016/17 and I joined St Bridget’s Castleknock so I was playing in Dublin and we reached the county final in 2018. But I found the commuting up and down to Kerry for training too tough.

"Unlike Anna Galvin who travels up and down every week, it got too much for me and that is why I initially stepped away. I continued to play in Dublin for a few years and then last year, Firies ladies club was reformed again so I rejoined.

"I was playing National League Basketball with Castleisland so when Declan and Darragh came calling it was easy to say yes and I decided to give it another go. I work as pharmacist in Crowley’s Killorglin and Peter Crowley is my boss so he is very good to allow me time off when we go away to games as he has been there himself”

So had former Kerry star Crowley any influence on Emma’s repositioning to centre back, having previously played around midfield? It is a decision that many believe has been pivotal in Kerry’s journey to Croke Park on Sunday.

“No” she laughs, “I was always playing at six in Dublin and with Firies last year, I just played at six all the time. That was an adjustment for me as I always played midfield. But I think playing at six suits me more so that was an adjustment I had been going through for the last three years."

She says her return to the panel was like she had never been away.

"As regards integrating with the girls it was like I never left and once I got to know the younger girls, everything fell into place. I cannot wait now for Sunday and this time really enjoy our Croke Park experience.”

Costello lined out at midfield in the 2012 All-Ireland final loss to Cork but thinks there are major differences this year in terms of experience.

“We had a very strong team back then and we were very confident going up against Cork at that time but we were also playing a Cork team at the peak of their powers. We were probably a bit naive as we were very young. We are young this year too, but I think they are not young in experience and they all played at a high level from under 16’s up.

"They all have their heads on their shoulders as the saying goes. I just cannot believe how grounded and well balanced this group of young girls are. While we had a fantastic panel in 2012, maybe we were a bit more individualistic and had individual stars while this year is different. The girls are all a better rounded group with no individual stars, although they are some outstanding individuals. But it's more team that counts right up to number 30 and more, so I suppose it’s more the collective this time around.”

Will the experience of that nine point loss in 2012 stand to her personally?

“I have forgotten 2012. I have blocked it out of my memory because it was a very tough day. Its wasn’t that we lost by a point or anything, it was a non event for us as Cork were so good. But now the girls are used to playing in Croke Park. Even last week going up to Croke Park for the semi-final did not seem as big a deal because we have played there more while back in 2012, none of us had played there before.”

“Every player has their own strengths and they have something to offer the group. We all complement each other and gel so well and there is a bind this year that I personally have not felt before in a team. So I am hoping that this will work in our favour when we run out onto Croke Park on Sunday.”