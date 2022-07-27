Early concern for Liam Cahill with leg break for Tipp captain Ronan Maher

Thurles Sarsfields have suffered a blow with news that influential defender Ronan Maher suffered a serious leg injury in last Saturday's impressive win over Borris-Ileigh in the opening round of the Tipperary SHC.
Maher limped off during the second half of Sars' victory after a heavy collision and while initial reports suggest the injury was not serious, Tipperary Live
now confirms the Tipperary captain has broken a bone in his shin.
He is expected to be out of action for up to two months, a serious blow to the Thurles side's prospects of recapturing the Dan Breen Cup, already without Maher's brother Pádraic this season after he was forced to retire due to injury.
Maher should be back in good time for the resumption of collective inter-county training, but it's an early concern for new Tipperary manager Liam Cahill. Cahill last weekend announced Pádraic Maher would be part of his management team for the 2023 campaign.