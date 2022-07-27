Early concern for Liam Cahill with leg break for Tipp captain Ronan Maher

Maher was taken off during the second half of Sars' victory  over Borris-Ileigh after a heavy collision
Early concern for Liam Cahill with leg break for Tipp captain Ronan Maher

File pic: Ronan Maher of Thurles Sarsfields Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Wed, 27 Jul, 2022 - 11:06
Cian Locke

Thurles Sarsfields have suffered a blow with news that influential defender Ronan Maher suffered a serious leg injury in last Saturday's impressive win over Borris-Ileigh in the opening round of the Tipperary SHC. 

Maher limped off during the second half of Sars' victory after a heavy collision and while initial reports suggest the injury was not serious, Tipperary Live
 now confirms the Tipperary captain has broken a bone in his shin.

He is expected to be out of action for up to two months, a serious blow to the Thurles side's prospects of recapturing the Dan Breen Cup, already without Maher's brother Pádraic this season after he was forced to retire due to injury.

Maher should be back in good time for the resumption of collective inter-county training, but it's an early concern for new Tipperary manager Liam Cahill. Cahill last weekend announced Pádraic Maher would be part of his management team for the 2023 campaign. 

More in this section

O'Rourke: 'Ultimately we have to beat Dublin' O'Rourke: 'Ultimately we have to beat Dublin'
Kevin O'Donovan: I’d rather 100% of players are active the next six weeks Kevin O'Donovan: I’d rather 100% of players are active the next six weeks
Donal O’Rourke joins Pat Ryan’s Rebel coaching ticket Donal O’Rourke joins Pat Ryan’s Rebel coaching ticket
#Tipperary GAA
Christy Cooney, Bernard Flynn and Joe Kernan 25/2/2010

Bernard Flynn disappointed to learn Meath manager news on social media, wishes Colm O'Rourke well 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices