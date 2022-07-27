Early concern for Liam Cahill with leg break for Tipp captain Ronan Maher

Thurles Sarsfields have suffered a blow with news that influential defender Ronan Maher suffered a serious leg injury in last Saturday's impressive win over Borris-Ileigh in the opening round of the Tipperary SHC.

Maher limped off during the second half of Sars' victory after a heavy collision and while initial reports suggest the injury was not serious, Tipperary Live

now confirms the Tipperary captain has broken a bone in his shin.