Bernard Flynn disappointed to learn Meath manager news on social media, wishes Colm O'Rourke well 

Meath football legend Bernard Flynn says he was disappointed to learn on social media that he was unsuccessful in his bid to become the county’s next senior football manager.

Flynn’s former teammate on successful Royal County teams, Colm O’Rourke, was handed the job earlier this week.

Flynn was hopeful of succeeding Andy McEntee but O’Rourke was nominated to the county executive in a surprise move on Monday and then ratified yesterday.

"I sincerely wish Colm and all the lads all the very best going forward,” Flynn said in a tweet. “It was disappointing to find out on social media yesterday who the next manager would be, but a massive thank you to my entire backroom team for their loyalty, efforts and genuine support."

Flynn had indicated that former Mayo boss Stephen Rochford and Kilmacud’s Robbie Brennan were part of his coaching ticket.

"I was asked by a lot of people would I make myself available for interview this time around and I did," O'Rourke said yesterday, meanwhile. "I spoke to the committee involved in the appointment and it went on from there.

"I'm not giving away state secrets when I say there was a general keenness for me to get involved in some way and I thought to myself that this is probably the last opportunity I will get, so if I'm going to do anything I better do it now.

"I still regard it as one of the big jobs in football in the country. Meath has a rich and varied history and tradition of football and I'm hoping it will be easy enough to reignite the tradition and passions that we had for the game."