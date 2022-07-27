Declan Quill: Few expected us to be here or within an ass's roar of it

Initially at least, it was perhaps only Declan Quill and Darragh Long that truly believed a TG4 All-Ireland ladies title was on the cards for Kerry this year.

Quill, joint manager with Long, recalls the calendar of dates for the Championship being published and quickly reverting to the players with an order not to book any holidays until after July 31, the date of the final.

Consider that, at the time, Kerry were facing into a spring of Division 2 football having beaten Tipperary in a relegation play-off last August to hold onto their senior status in the Championship.

"I don't know how much the girls believed in it themselves," admitted Quill ahead of Sunday's decider with Meath. "I suppose that as the year was rolling along, winning Division 2 was a massive thing for us first of all. It was very like Meath actually last year, what they did. It gave us great confidence winning in Croke Park in a tight game. But yeah, hand on heart, I will say that we put July 31st into the calendar at the start of the year.

"I don't think a lot of people outside our group would have believed that we'd be here or anywhere within an ass's roar of it. It's just testament to the group and how much they've put into this. We've lost girls along the way, girls from last year.

"We have five girls in America that could possibly be starting on Sunday. We just moved on, there wasn't an eyelid batted."

The template laid down by Meath, for how to win an All-Ireland from a low base, has naturally helped too.

Quill reckons beating Armagh in the Division 2 league final in April, courtesy of a Danielle O'Leary inspired second-half onslaught, alerted the players to their full potential.

"It was just like the Kerry (men) on Sunday, the big line on The Sunday Game was, 'We got over the line, we had to get over the line'," said Quill. "It was like that for us on that league final day on April 10. I think they just have great belief in themselves ever since."

It helps that Kerry have an arsenal of firepower at their disposal, eight goals in their last two games - wins over Armagh and Mayo - underlining that fact. If it's not Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh slotting scores, it's Siofra O'Shea, or O'Leary.

Meath, meanwhile, are counter-attacking masters. The irresistible force meeting the immovable object.

"We have to be way more tactically astute," said Quill. "We definitely won't be getting inside that Meath back line as easy as we have been in the last couple of games. Meath have massive experience, playing in big finals since intermediate. They beat us well in the Division 2 final, won their league again this year. They have their setup and their way of playing so it's up to us to try to break that down and get inside them. When we get inside, we need to finish our chances, because they don't give up a whole pile of them."

If Kerry can pull it off and claim a first title since 1993, Anna Galvin will be the one to lift the Brendan Martin Cup. Few deserve the honour more than the Dublin based occupational therapist.

Quill is in awe of her commitment but worried too, for the future.

"Anna is only 26, we're going, 'Will she even play next year?' You just don't know," he said. "She's trying to make rent in Dublin, she's trying to feed herself, she's trying to put fuel in the car to come to training and she's not the only one."​