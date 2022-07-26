O'Rourke: 'Ultimately we have to beat Dublin'

Meath great Colm O'Rourke has admitted that this was probably his last opportunity to manage the Meath football team.

The two-time All-Ireland winner surprisingly agreed to seek the position vacated by Andy McEntee and, with the backing of the three-man committee appointed to source a replacement, will be put before Meath clubs this evening for ratification.

Speaking in advance of the county board gathering at Meath's training centre in Dunganny, the popular pundit told The Meath Chronicle newspaper that while his 'interest in wanting the job probably had waned over the years', it was an opportunity he couldn't knock back at this point after three previous rejections.

"I was asked by a lot of people would I make myself available for interview this time around and I did," said O'Rourke. "I spoke to the committee involved in the appointment and it went on from there.

"I'm not giving away state secrets when I say there was a general keenness for me to get involved in some way and I thought to myself that this is probably the last opportunity I will get, so if I'm going to do anything I better do it now.

"I still regard it as one of the big jobs in football in the country. Meath has a rich and varied history and tradition of football and I'm hoping it will be easy enough to reignite the tradition and passions that we had for the game."

Former International Rules manager O'Rourke, who has enjoyed success at colleges level with St Pat's of Navan and who guided Simonstown Gaels to back to back Meath SFC titles in 2016 and 2017, said beating neighbours and old rivals Dublin will be the big target.

"Ultimately we have to beat Dublin," claimed O'Rourke. "That was the measurement of Meath when I was playing and that hasn't changed."

Closing in on 65 years of age, ex-Footballer of the Year O'Rourke admitted he probably had more enthusiasm for the role in the past.

"My interest in wanting the job probably had waned over the years. It was something in my earlier years that I wanted to do more than in the last few years but this is still a great opportunity."

O'Rourke also said in the Meath Chronicle interview that returning to Division 1 of the National League is a target, that he views Meath currently as a 'top 10 or a top 12 team' and that 'probably nobody in the history of Meath football has worked harder than Andy McEntee' in the role.