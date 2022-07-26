County champs take the stage as opening hurling clashes set for Irish Examiner livestream coverage

There’s a cracking weekend of heavyweight hurling clashes on the way from the Irish Examiner.

Four of the five favourites for the Cork Co-Op Superstores Premier SHC are in action against each other on the opening weekend of fixtures, and our cameras will be in Páirc Uí Rinn on Friday and Saturday as we continue exclusive livestream coverage of the best of Cork championship action.

On Friday, reigning county hurling champions Midleton begin the defence of their title with an appetising duel against fellow contenders Douglas. Colm O’Connor and Seanie McGrath will call the live play-by-play from 7.15pm.

Then on Saturday night we are back at Páirc Ui Rinn with Liam Aherne and Mark Landers for the eagerly awaited Premier SHC meeting of Sarsfields and 2020 county champions Blackrock, who have won the Sean Óg Murphy Cup 33 times.

Rockies fans will have a double helping of their green and gold as the Irish Examiner will also broadcast their city derby with St Finbarr’s the following week.

On Saturday, August 13th, we are back with the Football Championships and one of the ties of the group phase in the Premier SFC – the meeting in Clonakilty of Nemo Rangers and Castlehaven.

It’s quite the line up, and Examiner Sport cameras will be bringing subscribers the best games for the next 13 weeks all the way to the finals weekend in October.

Our opening weekend of coverage saw football champions St Finbarr’s get their campaign off to a winning start against Eire Óg, while we topped off All-Ireland final weekend with Castlehaven’s victory over last year’s beaten finalists Clonakilty in Rosscarbery.

Subscribers will have access to a full library of matches from this year’s Championship coverage.

If you haven’t already subscribed, there are some stunning promotion offers available right here.

Fri July 29: Premier SHC Midleton (champions) v Douglas, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7.30 pm (Colm O’Connor, Seánie McGrath)

Sat July 30: Premier SHC Sarsfields v Blackrock, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7 pm (Liam Aherne, Mark Landers)

It's time for Cork GAA fans to make sure they don't miss the action by signing up or signing in.