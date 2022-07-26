Fennelly set to step down as Offaly hurling manager 

Fennelly’s anticipated departure will mean Offaly are on the lookout for a second senior manager after John Maughan resigned earlier this month.
OUTGOING: Offaly manager Michael Fennelly. ©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan

Tue, 26 Jul, 2022 - 16:23
John Fogarty

Former Kilkenny midfielder Michael Fennelly is expected to step down as Offaly senior hurling manager.

The 2011 hurler of the year took over the Faithful County from the 2020 season when Offaly lost to Down on penalties in a Christy Ring Cup semi-final.

Offaly did claim Division 1 promotion and the Christy Ring Cup title the following year as they went on an unbeaten run between the two competitions.

However, there was disappointment this past season when they lost the top-flight relegation final to Antrim and finished fourth in the Joe McDonagh Cup round-robin stages, missing out on the final on the basis of score difference.

Eight-time All-Ireland SHC winner Fennelly, 37, had Portumna’s Johnny Kelly as his coach as well as former Kilkenny team-mate Michael Kavanagh and ex-Offaly hurler Barry Teehan as his selectors. Another ex-county player David Kenny had been involved up to last season.

Fennelly’s anticipated departure will mean Offaly are on the lookout for a second senior manager after John Maughan resigned earlier this month. His selector Tomás Ó Sé has been linked with stepping up to the manager’s role.

MAGPIES MAGIC: Midleton manager Ger Fitzgerald celebrates with Conor Lehane and Ben O'Connor after last November's Cork Premier SHC final win over Glen Rovers at Páirc Ui Chaoimh. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

County champs take the stage as opening hurling clashes set for Irish Examiner livestream coverage

County champs take the stage as opening hurling clashes set for Irish Examiner livestream coverage

