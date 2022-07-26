Former Mayo footballer Alan Dillon calls for review of GAA intercounty season

Former Mayo footballer Alan Dillon has called for the GAA hierarchy to review the shortened intercounty season.

Dillon, a Fine Gael TD in his native county, said that hurling and football are losing out to other sports, and should look at moving the All-Ireland finals back to late August or September.

This is the first season in which the finals have been held in July, allowing for a split club and county season.

TD Dillon said: "I’m all in favour of GAA clubs and club players having certainty with dates and when they are playing. This is absolutely needed as club players, coaches, volunteers and supporters are the lifeblood of the GAA. Without them, inter-county teams will not achieve any success.

“However, it is too early in the year for the senior football and hurling championships to be finished.”

Dillon's issue arises with the fact that other sports will now take the limelight the GAA would have once had, given the fact that there will be no intercounty GAA until next January.

“We will not have any more action until next January at the earliest – more than five months away. In the meantime, other sports get the attention and coverage the GAA would normally have achieved throughout August and September,” Dillon added.

“Consequently, GAA overall loses out. With all due respect to the club championships, and I value my own as much as anyone else, they will not gain the same attention as the intercounty championships.

“The race for Sam Maguire and Liam McCarthy this year were brilliant, along with the inaugural Tailteann Cup. They kept us enthralled and excited for the last few months. So why lock away your best shows for almost half a year? It simply doesn’t make sense.

“Anyone involved in marketing will say the same. Come the start of 2023, the demand for intercounty games will be immense. It is too long a break from now until then. I would urge GAA officials, club and county board delegates to rethink the issue for future years.

“I know this year’s Congress, held in Mayo in February, agreed a new senior football competition starting next year.

“Great, let’s trial that and see how it goes but we have to re-think the finishing dates of our showpiece competitions. Finishing in July is far too early.”

What the early finish to the intercounty season may do, is put an increased spotlight on the club game, which GAA President Larry McCarthy noted in recent days caters for 98% of players in the country.