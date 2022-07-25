Cork GAA warns fans of fake season ticket scam

A scam is doing the rounds offering a counterfeit season ticket to club games
Cork GAA warns fans of fake season ticket scam

IN YOU GO: Páirc Uí Rinn stilesman Coleman Madden scans supporters tickets at a match this year 

Mon, 25 Jul, 2022 - 16:30
Larry Ryan

Cork GAA has warned supporters of a scam in circulation offering counterfeit season tickets for club matches. 

The Cork club championships got underway last weekend and scammers have attempted to capitalise by offering a fake ticket purporting to offer access to all matches. The unofficial link is likely a phishing scam to gain access to personal details. 

A statement issued by Cork GAA warns that anyone carrying one of the fake tickets will not be able to gain entry to games.

"Cork GAA is aware of a link to purchase season tickets for free which is currently in circulation. Please note that such tickets are counterfeit and will not gain access to next weekend's games. Only season tickets purchased at the official price can be scanned."

Cork GAA does offer an official Club Season Ticket for €150 which allows access to more than 400 matches locally in the football and hurling championships. It can be purchased at gaacork.ie/seasonticket

The championships continue next weekend with a programme of hurling games, with two screened live on the Irish Examiner.

Midleton v Douglas is the Friday night game in the Premier Senior Hurling Championship, live from Páirc Uí Rinn at 7:30pm, while on Saturday there is live coverage of another Premier Senior clash — Sarsfields v Blackrock again at Páirc Uí Rinn at 7pm.

To watch the Cork Championships, subscribe here

More in this section

Colm O'Rourke set to be appointed new Meath boss Colm O'Rourke set to be appointed new Meath boss
David Clifford celebrates after the game 24/7/2022 Bryan Sheehan: 'Clifford single-handedly won the All-Ireland for Kerry'
Rouse's Football Final Review: Clifford and Kerry answer all the questions. What now? Rouse's Football Final Review: Clifford and Kerry answer all the questions. What now?
<p>THE LAST PICTURE SHOW: Sunday Game analyst Pat Spillane before his final RTÉ broadcast.</p>

Kerry-Galway showdown draws in over one million viewers to RTÉ broadcast 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices