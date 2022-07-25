Cork GAA warns fans of fake season ticket scam

Cork GAA has warned supporters of a scam in circulation offering counterfeit season tickets for club matches.

The Cork club championships got underway last weekend and scammers have attempted to capitalise by offering a fake ticket purporting to offer access to all matches. The unofficial link is likely a phishing scam to gain access to personal details.

A statement issued by Cork GAA warns that anyone carrying one of the fake tickets will not be able to gain entry to games.

"Cork GAA is aware of a link to purchase season tickets for free which is currently in circulation. Please note that such tickets are counterfeit and will not gain access to next weekend's games. Only season tickets purchased at the official price can be scanned."

Cork GAA does offer an official Club Season Ticket for €150 which allows access to more than 400 matches locally in the football and hurling championships. It can be purchased at gaacork.ie/seasonticket

The championships continue next weekend with a programme of hurling games, with two screened live on the Irish Examiner.

Midleton v Douglas is the Friday night game in the Premier Senior Hurling Championship, live from Páirc Uí Rinn at 7:30pm, while on Saturday there is live coverage of another Premier Senior clash — Sarsfields v Blackrock again at Páirc Uí Rinn at 7pm.

