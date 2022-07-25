Kerry-Galway showdown draws in over one million viewers to RTÉ broadcast 

An enthralling championship finale and Pat Spillane's last shift proved a ratings winner. 
Kerry-Galway showdown draws in over one million viewers to RTÉ broadcast 

THE LAST PICTURE SHOW: Sunday Game analyst Pat Spillane before his final RTÉ broadcast.

Mon, 25 Jul, 2022 - 15:50
Adrian Russell

Over one million people tuned into the national broadcaster yesterday to witness Kerry edge out Galway in a thrilling All-Ireland senior football final. 

The RTÉ audience peaked at 960,000, adding to 131,000 streams on the Player platform. 

The coverage of the final -- which saw an emotional Pat Spillane bow out of Montrose -- earned an audience share of 75%, according to RTÉ head of sport, Declan McBennett. 

Darragh Maloney commentated on his first All-Ireland decider alongside Kevin McStay, while Ciarán Whelan and Seán Cavanagh joined Spillane and presenter, Joanne Cantwell, in studio. Kerry ran out four-point victors to claim their 38th senior title with David Clifford as the station's man of the match. 

Earlier, it was revealed that long-time RTÉ football analyst Colm O'Rourke is in line to be appointed the new Meath football boss. 

More in this section

Colm O'Rourke set to be appointed new Meath boss Colm O'Rourke set to be appointed new Meath boss
Rouse's Football Final Review: Clifford and Kerry answer all the questions. What now? Rouse's Football Final Review: Clifford and Kerry answer all the questions. What now?
Gavin White celebrates at the final whistle 24/7/2022 Gavin White: Cruciate fear factor was there after injury
<p>IN YOU GO: Páirc Uí Rinn stilesman Coleman Madden scans supporters tickets at a match this year </p>

Cork GAA warns fans of fake season ticket scam

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices