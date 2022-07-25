Kerry-Galway showdown draws in over one million viewers to RTÉ broadcast 

Over one million people tuned into the national broadcaster yesterday to witness Kerry edge out Galway in a thrilling All-Ireland senior football final.
The RTÉ audience peaked at 960,000, adding to 131,000 streams on the Player platform.
The coverage of the final -- which saw an emotional Pat Spillane bow out of Montrose -- earned an audience share of 75%, according to RTÉ head of sport, Declan McBennett.
Darragh Maloney commentated on his first All-Ireland decider alongside Kevin McStay, while Ciarán Whelan and Seán Cavanagh joined Spillane and presenter, Joanne Cantwell, in studio. Kerry ran out four-point victors to claim their 38th senior title with David Clifford as the station's man of the match.
Earlier, it was revealed that long-time RTÉ football analyst Colm O'Rourke is in line to be appointed the new Meath football boss.