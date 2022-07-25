Éamonn Fitzmaurice: A huge weight lifted on Kerry's Redemption Sunday 

This was an important win. Tradition courses through the veins of Kerry football's rich tapestry and is central to our identity. In the last decade the Dublin machine has eroded that tradition and caused plenty of retrospection. Now that the slide has been arrested Kerry can re-establish their preeminence in the game.

The Kingdom have lost three All-Ireland finals in a row once before, in the 1960s and this was something to be avoided yesterday. That weight of losing finals gets incrementally heavier with each passing final.

Since Kerry won their first senior All-Ireland in 1891 (in hurling) at least one All-Ireland has been secured every decade since. By winning, the monkey is now off the back. By beating Dublin in the semi-final in the manner in which they did another ghost was laid to rest. The confidence that these wins will bring to the group is significant.

The experience and know how garnered from winning tight matches in Croke Park is incalculable. With the age profile of the team and the talent within (and outside) the squad there is an opportunity to now push on and achieve more success. It isn’t as simple as that though and I can’t see anyone dominating like Dublin did again for a while.

That is all for another day though.

To yesterday.

This was the classic case of a team winning it’s first All-Ireland. It was functional rather than flamboyant, a workmanlike performance. Everyone did their jobs with a few excelling. This will bother no one though as enough tight classics have been lost in the recent past. Kerry did enough and the last quarter push got the job done.

The game was, as I expected, tight and intense in the first half. Galway led by Shane Walsh, Cillian McDaid and John Daly took the fight to Kerry. David Clifford’s first half tour de force kept his side in it, particularly as the profligacy of his colleagues threatened to derail them. Kerry shot accuracy was seven from 16 attempts in the first half, a conversion rate of 44%.

In a reversal of the semi-final when it was harder to score into the Hill both sides struggled into the Canal End with the tricky wind being a factor. An interesting feature of the first half was that both teams ended up playing man on man defensively. Galway kept Johnny Heaney further forward than I would have anticipated and it made it harder for Kerry to free up Tadhg Morley to do his sweeping role.

Galway were also clever in their deployment of Walsh in a much more central position, deep and close to goals where he hurt Kerry and his direct marker Tom O'Sullivan. Jack and the management trusted Tom to get to grips with Walsh which he eventually did. They were also probably conscious of swapping Graham O’Sullivan or Jason Foley who were both accounting for their opposite numbers. Foley in particular deserves great credit for nullifying Damien Comer.

I imagine Jack and the lads were quite happy going in at half time only a point behind. Stephen O’Brien’s excellent block on Heaney was hugely significant. One of the key factors in the win was the Kerry bench which Jack started to run at half time. All of the subs impacted but Killian Spillane and Micheál Burns were particularly effective.

Both kept it simple but were highly effective by using their legs and making good decisions. They did the simple things well which should be the mantra for any finisher. Galway didn’t have this luxury and as they tired in the final quarter they struggled to score as the match slipped away from them.

Only those within the camp will know the true impact of Paddy Tally. To me observing from the outside there was evidence of his coaching all over the field. From the bunch tackling with discipline, to their approach to breaking down the set defence to one on one defending he has improved the lads in all of these facets.

Most of all Killian Spillane’s turnover on John Daly late in the game which led to David Clifford’s outstanding free from the corner of the Hill was a clear sign of his influence. Tackling and workrate in general was Killian’s Achilles heel. Not any more.

Galway will be gutted with the defeat. While in the short term there is little solace in getting to an All-Ireland but losing it they have made major progress this year. When they take a time out and review the year objectively they will realise the graph is big time going in the right direction. They got promoted from Division 2 and will now look to consolidate their Division 1 status.

En route to the final they beat three Division 1 teams and came up short against a team that have been building steadily for a nice few years. The age profile of the squad is good and they will improve. Padraic Joyce will need to strengthen his bench to get it over the line. They have certainly come a long way from the second half performance against Mayo in last year's Connacht final.

They are now tactically flexible and will be genuine contenders again next year. The gains are smaller from now on, but those gains are the ones that make up the difference between winning and losing at the final hurdle.

Finally Jack O’Connor now moves into fairly exalted company by winning a fourth All Ireland as a manager. Add that to that the minor and U21 All-Irelands that he has won and it is some record. He has evolved over the years but one thing that hasn’t changed and something that is central to everything he does is that manic competitiveness.

His coaching eye is as sharp as ever. With the Jack slam of league and championship complete once again the only hole in his CV is achieving back to back All-Irelands. Mark my words, with the group at his disposal he is thinking about that already. Watch this space.

My team of the year

Shane Ryan (Kerry)

Chrissy McKaigue (Derry)

Jason Foley (Kerry)

Tom O’Sullivan (Kerry)

John Daly (Galway)

Tadhg Morley (Kerry)

Gavin White (Kerry)

Cillian McDaid (Galway)

Conor Glass (Derry)

Paudie Clifford (Kerry)

Seán O Shea (Kerry)

Shane Walsh (Galway)

David Clifford (Kerry)

Damien Comer (Galway)

Rian O’Neill (Armagh)