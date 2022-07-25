The best of Brian Cody: His greatest players, wins and XV(s)

Enda McEvoy picks the best five players of the Cody era, chooses his best XV from the great man's 24 years in charge, and picks the best wins from a glittering managerial career
The best of Brian Cody: His greatest players, wins and XV(s)

LEGEND: Brian Cody with the Liam MacCarthy cup after the 2012 All-Ireland final. Pic: David Maher / SPORTSFILE

Mon, 25 Jul, 2022 - 06:40
Enda McEvoy

Top 5 players of the Cody era

Henry Shefflin: Too many reasons to explain why.

JJ Delaney: 14 seasons of subtle defensive brilliance.

TJ Reid: You may have him top of your list and that’s perfectly understandable.

Tommy Walsh: A force of nature and the most popular player of the lot.

Eoin Larkin: Did the same unshowy thing, taking the same kind of point over and over again, for 11 years.

Best Cody XV

Eoin Murphy

Paul Murphy

Noel Hickey

Jackie Tyrrell

Tommy Walsh

Brian Hogan

JJ Delaney

Cha Fitzpatrick

Michael Fennelly

TJ Reid

Henry Shefflin

Eoin Larkin

Richie Power

DJ Carey

Richie Hogan

And how about this for an Alternative XV..?

James McGarry

Michael Kavanagh

Huw Lawlor

Willie O’Connor

Pádraig Walsh

Pat O’Neill

Peter Barry

Andy Comerford

Derek Lyng

Martin Comerford

John Power

Michael Rice

Charlie Carter

Eddie Brennan

Aidan Fogarty

Brian Cody’s five greatest wins

2011 All-Ireland final

Kilkenny 2-17 Tipperary 1-16: Reversed the result from 2010, clinched the rubber with Tipp, validated the four in a row and set Kilkenny up for four in five.

2009 National League final

Kilkenny 2-26 Tipperary 4-17: Thunderous, visceral, occasionally downright dirty and utterly absorbing. The winners were hugely understrength but survived as Richie Hogan made his bones.

2006 All-Ireland final

Kilkenny 1-16 Cork 1-13: Where it ended for one and began for the other, and in hindsight an even more significant day for Cork than for their conquerors.

2009 All-Ireland final

Kilkenny 2-22 Tipperary 0-23: The greatest final of the past 50 years. The losers were fantastic, the winners slightly fortunate. But champions find a way.

2015 All-Ireland final

Kilkenny 1-22 Galway 1-18: Makes the cut because this was Cody’s poorest winning outfit. He still got them over the line.

