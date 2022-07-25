Anthony Daly: There will only ever be one Brian Cody. The absolute master

My first real memory of the inter-county game was formed around the late 1970s when Clare won two league titles in succession and were desperately scrambling to win an All-Ireland. Cork repeatedly beat Clare during those years and I have a slight memory of the 1978 All-Ireland final when Cork beat Kilkenny to win the three-in-a-row.

That was my first time seeing Brian Cody, who played full-forward that afternoon. I have a clearer memory of him from the early 1980s when Kilkenny won successive All-Irelands with Cody captaining the 1982 team. You nearly always remember the captain. And then, the next time I really saw or heard about Cody was when he took over Kilkenny at the end of 1998.

A year later, I spoke to him properly for the first time during the All-Stars trip to Boston in October 1999. We spent a long part of that evening after the match chatting in Kitty O’Shea’s bar when most of the questions were coming from the Kilkenny man.

Cody was mad keen to know what kind of antics Ger Loughnane was up to. Were the stories true? Were our training matches as intense as he had heard? Did Loughnane ever blow for frees? I was fairly loosened up from the few bottles of Bud so I was flowing with information. And Cody just kept filling his glass.

When we played Kilkenny in a challenge game in Kilkenny the following May, I witnessed the real Cody for the first time. Kilkenny absolutely walloped us. Their physicality was off the charts.

Clare had a name as the big aggressors in hurling at that time but Kilkenny bullied us off the field. And the whole tone was set by the Kilkenny manager, who was like a demented lunatic on the sideline. All you could hear all evening was his big, husky voice piercing the summer air. It was like watching, and listening, to another version of Loughnane.

I remember going home in the car with Seánie McMahon and Jamesie O’Connor afterwards and we were all taken aback by Kilkenny and Cody. The workrate of their forwards was animal. All over the pitch, they hit anything that moved. We had seen shades of that stuff in the 1999 All-Ireland semi-final but this was a whole new level again. In a challenge match.

Kilkenny walked that 2000 All-Ireland but Cody’s real Eureka moment arrived after the 2001 All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Galway, when all softness and complacency was wiped from Kilkenny’s hard-drive by Cody’s new form of computer anti-virus.

I think Cody also realised afterwards that, similar to Kevin Heffernan and Mick O’Dwyer, there had to be one single, strong, ruthless leader at the head of the government if the regime was to take over the system.

Cody absolutely was that figure. As he and Kilkenny changed the game and took it to another level, you always knew you were in the presence of greatness anytime you were in his company.

I saw myself first-hand how powerful Cody could be in a dressingroom after Dublin beat Kilkenny in 2013. The Dubs were gone wild with euphoria after finally beating Kilkenny. Despite the delirium, I still said to Richie Stakelum that it was a near disaster, that we were in danger of losing the run of ourselves with Galway coming down the tracks in eight days-time.

And then the big man walked in the door and effectively gave our pre-match speech before the Leinster final. It was an epic oration, full of respect and sincerity, but the beauty was its simplicity.

I had plenty of run-ins with the great man over the years. I hit him a dunt in the chest during the 2004 drawn All-Ireland quarter-final, when I told Cody he may have bullied Galway in their previous game but that he wasn’t going to bully Clare and me.

Cody was probably taken aback by my brazenness that day but when we had another set-to during a league game in Croke Park in 2011, he didn’t take it lying down. Yet we were laughing about it afterwards. Anything that happened on the line stayed there.

I always had incredible respect for the man. I’ve often had great craic with Cody too over the years. We had a couple of great nights together at the All-Stars, when a few glasses of wine loosened Cody’s tongue, and he spun some great yarns.

I felt there was a good empathy between us. We were at a PR event in Dublin one day when we spoke about some personal stuff. Brian’s brother had died young with a heart attack. I lost my father and my brother to the same disease. We chatted about having check-ups, and the importance of looking after ourselves. It showed another side to Cody that nobody ever sees.

There was always this mystique and aura about Cody. All the public really saw was this great, big imposing figure, who spat into his hands, who towered above everyone else in the game. For however long hurling is played and talked about, Cody’s name will ring through eternity as one of its greatest figures.

There have been some great managers but there will only ever be one Cody. The Greatest. The absolute Master.