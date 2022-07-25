Jack O'Connor hopes special minor generation can push on from here

Jack O’Connor is hoping Kerry have broken the seal and this All-Ireland title is “the start of something good”.

Bridging an eight-year gap to the county’s last success, the early twentysomethings of this Kerry group finally delivered on their promise at underage level and O’Connor has spoken of aiming for more in the coming seasons.

Put to him that this is what he came back for in his third term as manager, O’Connor responded: “Look, it isn’t about myself. It’s about that group of lads. We’ve been trying to put them together since 2014. I finished up with the seniors in 2012, because we knew that a new group needed to come. The great team from ‘04-’09 had come to an end here 11 years ago, I suppose Stephen Cluxton put an end to them.

“We knew that a new group had to be developed and whatever. That began in 2014. We didn’t think today would take eight years to go the distance, but with that group, I know we won one in ’14 but this is the five-in-a-row minors really coming through today. We’re just hoping it is the start of something good.”

On the Irish Examiner podcast 11 months ago, O’Connor claimed this Kerry team “has to win an All-Ireland, that team has to win maybe a couple of All-Irelands.” And he wasn’t shying away from that expectation here.

“Look, the ‘14 minors were an exceptional team, we thought that was the best team we had. You had the likes of Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan, Killian Spillane, Micheál Burns, Mark O’Connor, who is over in Australia. They were a very good side and we beat a very good Donegal team and a lot of that Donegal team have come through since.

“The '15 team was not as highly rated but we felt they really came together and then Peter Keane continued it and we are just hoping this can spark something big.”

O’Connor commended his team for conceding just three goals all season, two from play and just one of the three coming in the championship.

“Look, you have to say that the big difference this year is that we haven’t been conceding goals. It took a wonder goal from Cormac Costello to breach us against Dublin. That was the only goal we conceded in the championship. We conceded two in the league. So any day that a Kerry team does not concede goals you have a great chance.”