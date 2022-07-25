Enda McEvoy: Sustained success is a manager’s ultimate virtue

The end arrived as a silent thunderbolt. At last Monday’s homecoming he informed the county board authorities he wanted to talk to them next day. They knew there and then. For once he wouldn’t be spending the autumn looking into his own heart before telling them he was returning.

If Brian Cody couldn’t depart in triumph, and in the circumstances a triumph last week would have been the greatest of his career, then at least he departs trailing a strange kind of glory. A cracking All-Ireland final, brilliant champions and splendid runners-up. If one has to fail at the last fence, here was the way to do it.

Kilkenny gained more kudos in defeat than they have in many an All-Ireland victory. That somebody has to lose, especially against this Limerick team, means that the manner in which one loses matters. Grace, dignity, expiring with one’s boots on – they help. It is safe to say that Cody gained more new admirers, or possibly regained former admirers, eight days ago than he would have had his lads won.

If leaving a county in a better position than it was before taking the job represents the normal metric of managerial success he smithereened it. He created the GAA’s first modern hyperpower (the Dublin footballers of the past decade were the second). Eleven All Irelands and ten National League titles, the latter more than doubling Kilkenny’s pre-Cody haul in the competition, speak for themselves. Sustained success is a manager’s ultimate virtue.

But none of this was ordained, in the same way it was not predestined that Cody would become one of hurling’s Mount Rushmore figures, right up there with Ring and Mackey. His career demonstrates, among other lessons, that a less than obvious candidate can be the right candidate, that he is entitled to be given time to grow into the job and that great players need a great manager as much as great players make a great manager.

Chief among his raft of secondary virtues, without which there would have been no sustained success, was his ability, time and time again, to send out a team to do a job on a given day. Any given day. Every given day. A manager sending out his troops to perform to the best of their ability sounds the simplest thing in the world. It is nothing of the sort.

His career can be divided into three periods. The honeymoon (1998-2001); the striped imperium (2002-15); the retreat from empire (2016-2022).

Only twice in the 116 championship outings of his tenure did Kilkenny fail to make a racket, the 2001 All Ireland semi-final against Galway and the 2016 All Ireland final against Tipperary. On every one of the other 114 occasions the spirit was willing. If they ended up defeated it was because they weren’t good enough, not because the focus was off-register Just imagine the thought, the preparation, the planning, the second-guessing that went into all of that. One can barely begin to.

Ensuring that eaten silverware was soon forgotten and convincing his players that they were only as good as their next – not their last – game was another of his gifts. Ditto his eye for young talent, especially for chaps who hadn’t been feted at underage level but who could be moulded into something bigger. Smart and ambitious guys who had white-collar jobs off the field and blue-collar jobs on it, the kind of rocks on which serial conquerors are built.

Derek Lyng, Brian Hogan, Jackie Tyrrell, Peter Barry. Cody saw something in them that most people, the players themselves included, didn’t and he made them want to perform for him. For him good character always came before good hurling.

The question has frequently been asked, and will continue to be, as to whether other managers would have won as many, or nearly as many, MacCarthy Cups with the players he had at his disposal, given that in Tommy Walsh, JJ Delaney and Henry Shefflin he was blessed with three who’d make any All-Time Greatest Hurling XV.

Look: yourself and meself would have won a couple of All Irelands with Cody’s four in a row crew. But we wouldn’t have won all four and we definitely wouldn’t have rebounded to make it six in seven or eight in ten.

Nor was it that every member of his praetorian guard arrived fully formed. Eddie Brennan was transformed from a headless speedster into a netbusting force of nature. TJ Reid was a supporting actor who became a multi Oscar winner. Cody inherited some terrific players but moulded more.

The fact he was neither a visionary nor an ideologue, and about as interested in tactical flummery as a player who at the age of 21 had won All-Ireland senior, minor, u21, club and colleges honours, plus an All-Star, is likely to be, conferred a substantial advantage. He wasn’t trying to justify long cherished personal theories or demonstrate how clever he was. And he was ever, in the way of intercounty managers, at the mercy of the depth of the local talent pool, which was ultimately what did for him.

The purchase of Robin Van Persie helped Alex Ferguson win his last Premier League title; Cody couldn’t buy anyone to fill the gaps that appeared in his panels from 2012 onwards. It is not overdoing it to hold that had the domestic conveyor belt churned out young talent in the 2010s at the same rate it did in the 2000s he’d be continuing ad infinitum and Kilkenny would not be MacCarthy Cup-less since 2015.

Had it been all about him, had he been motivated by his place in history, he would have stepped down then. His departure at this juncture suits everyone. No outstaying his welcome, no going on and on like those geriatric Chinese premiers, no risk of eventually inviting a visit from the Noreside equivalent of the Conservatives’ fabled men in grey suits who come to tell the party leader their number is up.

The moment has arrived – actually it arrived a few years ago - for a new journey in a new direction. Kilkenny need to rethink the game. Nothing less.

Here’s a question that has been invoked over and over again in recent days. Could anyone but Cody have brought the county’s game but patently limited 2022 iteration to within two points of genuinely great opponents? The answer should be obvious.

Yet most current intercounty managers could have overseen the kind of hurling which belatedly flowered against Galway in the Leinster final and Clare in the All-Ireland semi-final and which prompts another, no less obvious, question. Why did it take Kilkenny so long to produce contemporary heads-up hurling? And what became of it last Sunday?

Answer: they, unlike their opponents, hadn’t been playing it long enough for practice to have hardened into instinct.

There was less to the performance against Limerick than met the eye. The challengers were praised, and rightly so, for their resilience and fighting spirit and mental toughness and the like. But nobody hymned their tactical sophistication or suggested they’d hit the favourites with an unanticipated curveball, and the gameplan in the second half – put the sliotar down on top of Walter and TJ and see what happens next – was as lumpen as might have been expected.

It was as though the good habits shown against Galway and Clare had been a mirage. Sometimes spirit isn’t enough.

All of this is a concern for the county and none of it will be cured without a new skipper at the helm. Whoever he is he cannot be Cody the Second. He must be himself and he must have his own philosophy, a vision of how the game should be played that extends beyond “win your own ball”.

All six half-backs scored from play last Sunday. The notion would have astonished Cody 20 years ago and you can just imagine how he hates it now. This is 2022, however, not 2002 or 1972 or ’82 of blessed memory.

Some other observations.

Kilkenny won four in a row and eight All-Irelands in ten without becoming insufferable or making the rest of the country hate them. (The rest of the country yearned for a change, yes, but that’s not the same thing.) Not every county could have achieved that and it came from the top.

At the height of the 2007 championship they were visited by an appalling tragedy. There was no precedent, there was no manual on how to respond, they were obliged to make it up as they went along and they did so beautifully. That came from the top too.

Man gets tired. That spirit of his didn't. Ever.

Henry Shefflin's tribute on Saturday night was the classiest touch of this season or any other.

While there is no guarantee the stripey men will be better next year under a manager not called Cody, still less a guarantee they’ll be better in three years’ time under a manager not called Cody, the end of the road was always going to arrive. Now that it has there is something vaguely surreal about it.

He won’t be there any more, ever again. The Kilkenny sideline will look denuded. The phrase “That wouldn’t have happened in Cody’s time” will have winkled itself into the local vernacular by the end of 2024 at latest. For as long as he goes to matches the TV cameras will pick him out in the stand and viewers will be reminded of the glory days that were.

But Lory Meagher retired and Jim Langton retired and Eddie Keher retired and Henry Shefflin retired and life went on. Big wheels keep on turnin’.

In any case he does not leave a mess behind, which might not have been the scenario a couple of years back. The succession race features runners and riders of varying plausibility, with Derek Lyng the leading candidate after the success of the U20s, but at least there is a field. The inevitable return of the king over the Shannon will transpire in due course.

“This is the proudest I’ve ever been of a Kilkenny team in Croke Park,” Cody declared at last week’s homecoming. It is not quite the note on which he would have wished to depart. It is no bad farewell song either.

Unbreakable. Unbroken. Immortal.