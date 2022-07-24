Greater firepower sees Castlehaven through derby crunch

Cork Premier SFC: Castlehaven 0-10 Clonakilty 1-5

Castlehaven’s impressive first-half gave them enough of a cushion to take the spoils in this Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC at Rosscarbery. Ahead by five points at the interval, last year’s defeated finalists Clonakilty threw everything at them in the second half in this west Cork derby - Castlehaven goalkeeper Anthony Seymour having to come to the rescue with a valuable save at the death from Joe Grimes.

Prior to that, Clonakilty goalkeeper Mark White found himself in front of the opposing goal, but once again his effort was deflected out for a ’45.

Castlehaven’s superiority was always evident though, and they also had more firepower up front. Scorer-in-chief Brian Hurley was menacing, and his duel with Tom Clancy was one of the highlights in tricky conditions.

For Clonakilty, Dara Ó Sé has returned to An Ghaeltacht and this robbed them of an attacking option where young Conor Daly stood out, kicking three great points before he went off injured late on. Liam O’Donovan’s injury meant he wasn’t named on the panel either.

Nemo Rangers are next up for Castlehaven and following their win over Newcestown on Saturday night, Castlehaven manager James McCarthy said securing a result was important.

“This is a three-game series and to get out of this is the key and you are into a quarter-final. Nemo are coming down the track, they were outstanding last night. I was watching them. Themselves and the Barrs are the top two. We would be thinking we are close enough to them.

“That is why tonight’s game was a knock-out because either ourselves or Clon would have to knock Nemo out. No disrespect to Newcestown.”

In front of a large crowd, Clonakilty got off to a wonderful start with Daly kicking their first two points.

Slowly, Castlehaven cranked up the gears and were level by the 15th minute through a monster effort from wing-back Damien Cahalane and their second came from Brian Hurley.

It was all-Castlehaven for the second quarter with captain Mark Collins covering acres of space, Michael Hurley swung one over for the lead. Conor Nolan roamed upfield for another point which could easily have been a goal only for excellent goalkeeping from Mark White.

As the rain came down, Castlehaven drew the fouls and with the accuracy of Brian Hurley, they pushed further ahead. His fourth point was a real beauty that curled inside the post with the help of the wind.

All the while, no score from Clonakilty since the 12th minute.

It was 0-7 to 0-2 at the break.

Clonakilty, who were rightfully proud of their progress last year, re-emerged with a point to prove. The whole complexion of the game changed when Sean McEvoy rolled the ball into the net after good work by his captain Eoghan Deasy.

All of a sudden, Michael ‘Haulie’ O’Neill’s charges were within touching distance.

Both defences were doing well so scores dried up. At the three-quarter mark, Brian Hurley had exchanged flags with Daly to leave them two to the good. Crucially, Castlehaven would keep that two-point margin right to the end.

As normal time elapsed, the score read 0-9 to 1-4.

Brian Hurley darted forward to grab another great point to nudge Castlehaven three up.

Grimes pulled one back. And while the last act fell to Clonakilty who went in search of goal, Castlehaven survived the fightback.

Scorers for Castlehaven: B Hurley (0-6, 0-4 frees), M Hurley (0-2), C Nolan and D Cahalane (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clonakilty: S McEvoy (1-0), C Daly (0-3), J Grimes and B White (free) (0-1 each).

CASTLEHAVEN: A Seymour; J O’Regan, R Walsh, S Walsh; C Nolan, R Maguire, D Cahalane; M Collins (Capt), C Cahalane; A Whelton, C Maguire, R Whelton; J Cahalane, B Hurley, M Hurley.

Subs: R Minihane for R Whelton (40), T O’Mahony for D Cahalane (45 inj), C O’Driscoll for C Cahalane (48), K O’Donovan for C Maguire (56), D Cahalane for A Whelton (64).

CLONAKILTY: M White; D Peet, T Clancy, M Shanley; S White, E Deasy (Capt), G Barry; B Ridgeway, J Grimes; J O’Mahony, D Lowney, O Bancroft; C Daly, R Mannix, S McEvoy.

Subs: C Keneally for O Bancroft (54), F Murphy for S McEvoy (54), B White for C Daly (59 inj).

Referee: James Regan (Lough Rovers).

