Should we have seen Brian Cody’s farewell coming?

“Hindsight is the foresight of a gobshite” as Liam Sheedy recently mentioned on Anthony Daly’s Irish Examiner hurling podcast – but were there tell-tale signs that this was going to be Brian Cody’s last season in charge of Kilkenny?

Not that the sad and monumental news of his departure should put his terse exchanges with Henry Shefflin in Salthill and Croke Park this summer in a different light but if he knew at that stage he was going, was there angry regret his greatest disciple wouldn’t be the man to take over his church having have been ordained by him?

As if he was saying, “I had such high hopes for you, Henry. This could have been all yours. If you had only held out one more year.” Some of Cody's pronunciations this year did seem unusually hyperbolic. “First of all, to be Leinster champions is a huge achievement for the players and also the added bonus of getting straight to the All-Ireland semi-finals so it’s a great night for Kilkenny, that’s for certain,” he said after beating Shefflin’s Galway in the Leinster final.

Hadn’t Kilkenny won the two previous provincial championships but most of us felt at the time that the presence of Shefflin in the other corner was a primary reason for that exaggerated declaration. Losing twice on the way to the final may have also prompted it and yet it may now be considered his way of saying goodbye to a competition he ruled, claiming the Bob O’Keeffe Cup 18 times out of 26.

Had Kilkenny beaten Limerick, you can be sure he was going to let the team’s detractors have it, any of those who had the temerity to doubt him or his team. And how close they came to making it All-Ireland No12. Who knows if Cody shared the same withering opinion of referee Colm Lyons’ performance as at least one Kilkenny official but publicly he was magnanimous in defeat and so impressed with his own team’s display. “I think every Kilkenny person should be very, very proud of the way the team performed.”

At Monday’s homecoming in UPMC Nowlan Park, he doubled down on that statement when he spoke of “never, ever” being prouder of a Kilkenny team than the one that bravely competed with a generational Limerick side in the final.

“We showed everything that is required in a team,” he remarked. “They fought to the bitter end. We refused to buckle, refused to lie down.” He concluded: “I am certain those players will bring back what we all want back to Nowlan Park in the very near future.”

Cody has rallied the followers in the wake of defeated homecomings before but there was no mention of it when he spoke of the players returning the Liam MacCarthy Cup to Noreside. And his swelling pride in his county is not something he would usually say but show.

People have mentioned him speaking of Kilkenny hurling being bigger than any person as a portent of what was to come. However, it’s something he has mentioned at least once before, the James Stephens man keenly aware that he would have to be succeeded some day.

Cody had been ultra-cautious about Covid at the pre-final media evening in Langtons Hotel. Just two players were put up for interview and not a selector as has been the case at previous events. “It’s there again in abundance, if you like, and it’s a concern, and it’s a worry,” he said about Covid that evening.

Before masks were mandatory in 2020, Cody was wearing one and he was still donning one on the sideline right up to last year’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Cork. Watching club games as he did with a face covering in that uncertain summer two years ago, he was again leading by example but he was obviously doing it for his health and those around him.

Nine years after he had heart surgery and seven following his retirement from teaching in St Patrick’s De La Salle school in Kilkenny city, health may have been a reason for him to now bid adieu but there is no doubt he would have been ratified for another season if he had so wished, his stock having risen again after criticism inside the county had mounted in the wake of two successive All-Ireland final defeats. If anything, this season have invigorated him for wholesome and possibly not so wholesome reasons.

But on his own terms was the only way he was going to go, the only way he thoroughly deserved to exit stage left. Not on a winning note but, as those words in Nowlan Park last Monday night indicated, one of defiance. To the end as he was always.