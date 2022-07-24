Dominant second half sees Nemo passed Cill na Matra in PIFC

A dominant second performance from Nemo Rangers stunned Cill na Martra into submission as the city side won by the minimum in a pulsating game at Cloughduv
NO HOLDING BACK: Cill Na Martra's Fionnbarra O hEalaithe breaks past Nemo Rangers' Conor O'Donovan and Eric Dilloughrey, during their Cork Premier IFC clash at Cloughduv. Pic: David Keane

Sun, 24 Jul, 2022 - 21:15
John Coughlan

Premier Intermediate Football Championship

Nemo Rangers 2-10 Cill na Martra 1-12 

A dominant second performance from Nemo Rangers stunned Cill na Martra into submission as the city side won by the minimum in a pulsating game at Cloughduv on Sunday night.

Cill na Martra made the perfect start when Mikey Dineen kicked a monstrous point following a sweeping move.

A minute late Nemo’s defence was caught napping as Cill na Martra raised the opening green flag.

Once again the pace of the Cill na Martra forwards posed Nemo problems as Geraoid Golden billowed the back of the net with a pinpoint shot.

The city side hadn’t scored up to the 15th minute but they were given a ray of hope with a fortunate goal.

A high ball into the square deceived keeper Anthony O’Connell as Conor O’Donovan had the easy task of guiding the ball to the empty net.

When Mikey Dineen kicked a point in the 30th minute Cill na Martra edged into a 1-6 to 1-1 lead and looked in total command.

Incredibly, in the last possession a high ball into the square wasn’t defended and Eric Dilloughery kicked it to the back of the net as the deficit was reduced to two points at the break 1-6 to 2-1. 

Whatever was said in the Nemo camp at the break worked the oracle as they looked a transformed team in the second half.

Man of the match James O’Donovan kicked three consecutive points that stunned their opponents into submission.

Cill na Martra looked a disjointed side when Nemo got in amongst them and their lack of firepower when the game hung in the balance was noticeable.

The Trabeg outfit played far smarter and used the ball better when in possession and when substitute Ross Corkery kicked a monstrous point with 12 minutes remaining the writing was on the wall for their opponents. 

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: J O’Donovan 0-4 C O’Donovan 1-0, E Diloughery 1-0, R Dalton 0-3 (f), C Dalton, R Corkery, C Kiely (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cill na Martra: M Desmond 0-4 G Golden 1-0, M Dineen 0-3, M Desmond 0-2, D Dineen 0-2, C Furey 0-1.

Nemo Rangers: D O’Leary; K O’Sullivan, M Hill, A McGowan; D Egan, E Nation, E Dilloughery; J O’Donovan, C Dalton; C O’Brien, R Dalton, L Horgan; C Kiely, C O’Donovan, G Sayers.

Subs: R Corkery for G Sayers (45), S Martin for A McGowan (50).

Cill na Martra: A O Conaill; A O hUidhir, G O Mochain, F O Faolain; M O Cathasaigh, S O Foirreidh, C O Foirreidh; A O Cuana, G O Goillidhe; F O hEalaithe, C O Duinnin, D O Duinnin; M O Duinnin, M O Deasuna, S O Duinnin.

Subs: D O hUrdail for S O Duinnin (h-t), J MacCarthaigh for M O Duinnin (56).

Referee: Shane Scanlon (Newcestown).

