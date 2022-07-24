O'Leary hat-trick gets Iveleary off to flier

Cork Premier IFC: Iveleary 4-10 St Vincent’s 0-8

Iveleary impressed in their opening outing at Cork Premier Intermediate Football Championship level by ruthlessly defeating St Vincent’s.

Iveleary opened the scoring through a well-taken 45 by goalkeeper Joe Creedon, with St Vincent's replying through a point from Cork Senior Blake Murphy.

Iveleary edged ahead again courtesy of a crisply taken free by Cathal Vaughan, who also got a fine long-range point.

Murphy responded with another Vincent’s score. But then Iveleary found the back of the net, as Ian Jones drilled home a low strike to put the Mid Cork side 1-3 to 0-2 ahead on the quarter of an hour mark.

Five minutes later Iveleary had their second goal, a fine solo run from Conor O’Leary cutting through the Vincent’s defence — he kept his cool and finished neatly.

Iveleary ended the opening half in confident fashion. Daniel O’Riordan made a dashing run forward from the back before splitting the posts with a lovely score. That was before Vaughan pointed with a neat effort on the turn — 2-6 to 0-5 at the break.

Iveleary continued to prove razor sharp in the second period. O’Leary netted for a second time when he blasted the ball home. And Vincent’s task was made even harder when they were reduced to 14 men, following a red card to Murphy.

Conor O’Leary completed his hat trick for Iveleary in the final ten minutes of play with another well-taken finish from close range.

Scorers for Iveleary: C O’Leary (3-0); C Vaughan (0-6, 3 frees); I Jones (1-0); J Creedon (45), D O’Riordan, B Cronin, L O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Vincent’s: B Murphy (0-3, 1 free); A Harte (0-2); K Sorensen, A Sorensen, G Kelleher (0-1 each).

IVELEARY: J Creedon; D O’Donovan, L O’Sullivan, D O’Riordan; K Manning, C Galvin, A O’Brien; C O’Riordan, S O’Riordan; B Cronin, C O’Leary, B O’Leary; S O’Leary, C Vaughan, I Jones.

Subs: T Roberts for Vaughan (42), A O’Donovan for O’Sullivan (48).

ST VINCENT’S: T Martin; A Good, A O’Callaghan, K Sorensen; A Sorensen, G McCarthy, J Duggan; A O’Callaghan, W Long; A Harte, E Fleming, B Hornibrook; G Kelleher, M O’Leary, B Murphy.

Subs: K O’Connor for Fleming (34), K Murphy for Hornibrook (42), R Fielding for A Sorensen (49), D Lockyer for McCarthy (57).

Referee: Jack Forbes (Dohenys).