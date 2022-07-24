Galway Ratings: Perfect Walsh puts an end to big day temperament talk

Conor Gleeson (Dunmore)

First three restarts landed in green and gold hands, and truth be told his day did not improve a whole pile thereafter. Twice had a rush of blood to the head in the second half when leaving his goal line to challenge for balls he had no need to go after. Both ended with fouls by Gleeson, leading to a pair of converted frees. 5

Liam Silke (Corofin)

Superb in curtailing Seán O’Shea. Was given a specific job and couldn’t have carried it out much better. An unglamorous role, but much like his shackling of Derry’s Shane McGuigan, no better man to roll up the sleeves. Should collect an All-Star. 8

Seán Kelly (Moycullen)

Same as Armagh quarter-final, his lack of confidence in the air was exposed. Didn’t even get off the ground for David Clifford’s second mark. Wasn’t the first and won’t be the last to find the Kerry magician simply too much to deal with. Seán Mulkerrin’s return from injury in 2023 should free Kelly back out the field. 5

Jack Glynn (Claregalway)

Kicked a first-half point and got himself into decent positions in the opposition half. A bit more confidence and he might have kept motoring forward when in those positions, as opposed to recycling possession. His direct opponent Paul Geaney was withdrawn at half-time. 7

Dylan McHugh (Corofin)

Twice got turned over in the first half. Partially redeemed himself by winning the mark from a Kerry restart that ended with Cillian McDaid’s point to shove Galway two in front on 47 minutes. 6

John Daly (Mountbellew/Moylough)

Galway’s second and third points came from his superbly threaded passes. Found space when there was none. Another Galway defender in line for an All-Star. Galway’s most consistent performer in 2022. 7

Kieran Molloy (Corofin)

Purposeful going forward and kicked a second-half point, but defensive rap sheet makes for unfavourable reading. Two first-half Seán O’Shea frees came from his fouling of Stephen O’Brien and Paudie Clifford respectively. Killian Spillane won their second-half duel. 6

Paul Conroy (St James)

Didn’t impose himself in aerial battle. Dropped a point attempt short on 51 minutes, a passage of play that ended with a Graham O’Sullivan point. Moved in full-forward as energy levels faded. Substituted on 57 minutes. 5

Cillian McDaid (Monivea-Abbey)

The outstanding midfielder of the four. Threw over 0-4 from play and was fouled for a converted Walsh free. Did have two wides at crucial junctures in the second period. First year in forever without injury interruption and he soared. 9

Patrick Kelly (Mountbellew/Moylough)

Careless use of possession in the first half led to turnover at one point. Couldn’t handle Gavin White’s pace upon the change of ends. One of several Galway forwards who will be disappointed with his contribution. 5

Matthew Tierney (Oughterard)

A diligent employee in Galway’s impressive scramble defence. Interrupted a first half Paudie Clifford handpass inside the D for an important Galway turnover. Won 23rd minute free converted by Walsh. Needed more from him going forward. 6

Johnny Heaney (Killannin)

Not to take away from Stephen O’Brien’s block, but Heaney will know there was a goal there for the taking on eight minutes. Registered poor second-half wide. Passive for too long. Hauled ashore on 63 minutes. 6

Robert Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

That it was his direct opponent, Graham O’Sullivan, who floated in the three deliveries for Kerry’s three first-half marks shows how he was found lacking in his defensive duties. Didn’t offer a whole pile going the other direction. Received curly finger on 46 minutes. 5

Damien Comer (Annaghdown)

Non-existent in the first half. Fouled for a converted Shane Walsh free on 36 minutes. Won the mark for Cillian McDaid’s 65th-minute point. But Galway needed far more from him. 6

Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

For so long, he bent this final to his will. Silenced those who questioned his big-day temperament. Tormented Tom O’Sullivan no end. Kicked four frees (one of which he was fouled for), four beauties from play, and a ‘45. 10

Substitutes

Finnian Ó Laoí (An Spidéal)

Buzzed around the place when sprung on 46 minutes. Got onto plenty of possession in middle third. 6

Cathal Sweeney (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

No more than the rest of the Galway subs, didn’t have the same impact as those coming off the bench for Kerry. 5

Eoin Finnerty (Mountbellew/Moylough)

First championship appearance when introduced for Johnny Heaney on 63 minutes. 5

Niall Daly (Kilconly) wasn’t on long enough to be rated.