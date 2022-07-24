Eoin Kelly penalty controversy, Loughmore held, Thurles blitz Borris-Ileigh

Tipperary SHC

Champions Loughmore-Castleiney were caught late by Kiladangan who forced an 0-18 each draw in the opening game of the FBD Insurance Tipperary senior hurling championship at Semple Stadium. Sub Conor Byrne rescued Kiladangan with his point after 63 minutes, Brian McGarth, two minutes earlier having put front-runners Loughmore in the lead once more.

Loughmore led most of the way. Thanks to the excellence of John Meagher, Noel McGrath (0-2) and Liam McGrath (0-4), they had a 0-10 to 0-9 advantage at half-time. Bryan McLoughney (0-3) and Alan Flynn (0-2) were key men for Kiladangan who eventually drew level 0-15 each after 53 minutes. In an exciting finish, Loughmore twice hit the front but Conor Byrne’s leveller did justice to the Kiladangan effort.

Thurles Sarsfields were surprisingly easy 2-23 to 1-14 winners over Borris-Ileigh in a game that was expected to go to the wire. The Thurles boys were in control all the way after a Paddy Creedon goal on eight minutes had them 1-6 to 0-2 ahead. Denis Maher also netted inside 20 minutes and Borris then lost Brendan Maher to a hamstring injury and were 2-13 to 0-6 adrift at the break. Borris never threatened to reel in the deficit, their goal from Dan McCormack, coming in second-half injury time.

Mikey Heffernan pointed an injury-time free to earn Nenagh Éire Óg a 3-10 to 0-19 draw with Clonoulty-Rossmore. Ben West had a goal after six minutes for Nenagh but Clonoulty were doing more of the hurling and were leading 0-10 to 1-2 approaching half-time. Nenagh put in a strong finish to the half, Jake Morris netting 1-1 to leave them 2-4 to 0-12 adrift at the break.

Ben West had his second goal for Nenagh after 41 minutes to put them ahead but Clonoulty levelled and Conor Hammersley nudged them in front on the hour. However Heffernan had the last say.

Injury-time points from Paudie Bradshaw and Kevin Fox earned Éire Óg Annacarty a draw with JK Brackens, 0-19 to 1-16. Brackens had an Andrew Ormonde goal after ten minutes and at half-time they led 1-9 to 0-9.

Lyndon Fairbrother was very accurate off frees and Brackens were two ahead in injury time. But points from Fox and Bradshaw, who shot four from play, got Éire Óg a draw.

Drom-Inch were comfortable 2-30 to 2-19 winners over Templederry Kenyons. An early Matthew Hogan goal threatened an upset but Jamie Moloney quickly netted for Drom who were coasting at half-time, 1-16 to 2-6. Sean Ryan’s goal gave Templederry hope but a Seamus Callanan goal wrapped it up with 15 left.

Upperchurch-Drombane were too strong for Holycross-Ballycahill winning by 2-23 to 0-21. Jack Butler netted for Upperchurch after ten minutes who finished the half with seven points in six minutes to lead 1-16 to 0-7.

Holycross hit a purple patch with seven unanswered points to trail by 0-18 to 1-20. However, Luke Shanahan, who hit 1-4 from play, goaled to ease Upperchurch nerves.

Kilruane MacDonaghs were comfortable 4-22 to 0-10 winners over a disappointing Moycarkey-Borris. Niall O'Meara and Aaron Morgan had early goals and Kilruane led 2-14 to 0-7 by half-time. Cian Darcy two second-half goals killed off any revival.

Veteran Eoin Kelly came off the bench to salvage a 2-15 to 3-12 draw for C J Kickhams, Mullinahone against Toomevara.

Toome hit three first-half goals from Alan Ryan (2), Jack Delaney (18 and 23) to lead 3-9 to 0-9.

Toome were 3-11 to 0-14 clear when Kelly came on in the 54th minute. He pointed a free, set up a goal for Martin Kehoe and then, in the 61st minute, netted a penalty to put Mullinahone ahead, despite some dispute over whether the ball went inside or outside the post.

With 6 mins left in the first round of the @TipperaryGAA Senior hurling championship, @mullinahonegaa introduced an injured 40 year old Eoin Kelly. By the final whistle the sides were level and he had scored 1-1 and an assist. 🐐 @LiamLsheedy @DaloAnto @GAA__JOE @ballsdotie pic.twitter.com/w3wKv3OELk — Paul Jenkins (@Paul_Jenkins1) July 23, 2022

Liam Ryan pointed after 66 minutes to level for Toomevara – a fair result.