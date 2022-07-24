Jack O'Connor: This means everything to us, football's like a religion in Kerry

'This means everything to us. Every man woman and child in Kerry is celebrating this evening. It’s like a religion down there, it’s in our blood. It just means everything'
JOY UNCONFINED: Kerry manager Jack O'Connor and Paudie Clifford celebrate after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kerry and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Sun, 24 Jul, 2022 - 17:48
TJ Galvin

Kerry manager Jack O'Conner has led his county to an All-Ireland title or the fourth time, in his third tenure in charge of the Kingdom. He told RTÉ after the game that football is a "religion" in Kerry.

"This means everything to us. Every man woman and child in Kerry is celebrating this evening. It’s like a religion down there, it’s in our blood. It just means everything. Delighted for the people of Kerry, delighted for the players and everybody involved."

When asked how he dealt with the pressure he said he is too experienced now to be weighed down by it.

"I didn’t feel the pressure. I’m a bit long in the tooth now to be feeling pressure. I really enjoyed this year. I’m not just saying that now because we won. I really enjoyed the year. I’m philosophical enough now to enjoy it as we go along.

"We had great fun, we had great craic and more than anything else, we enjoyed being together, we enjoyed the training and lads enjoyed each other’s company.

"What can I say, I’m a bit emotional now, I’m probably not making much sense. Just delighted for this group. They’ve been under huge pressure from everybody and they showed their mettle in the second half when the game was going against us."

O'Connor made two half-time changes with David Moran and Paul Geaney were replaced by the Spillane brothers, Adrian and Killian. When asked what the rationale was behind the champions, O'Connor revealed Moran had been sick in the build-up to the game.

"We have a strong panel and we have to use them. David (Moran) was sick for a week last week. I had the same dose myself and I know it knocks the hell out of you. We weren’t expecting him to last the game anyway.

"Paul (Geaney) was getting on a lot of possession but was just a little bit jittery with it so we just thought we’d bring Killian in to steady it up. Everybody contributed and just delighted we got over the line."

