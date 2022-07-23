Brian Cody by numbers: His 68 greatest victories

Eight years ago this month, to mark Brian Cody’s 60th birthday, the Irish Examiner presented his 60 greatest victories as Kilkenny senior hurling manager.
Having turned 68 last Tuesday week, it seems only fitting given the best of his kind has now stepped away from the inter-county game to update the list to match his age:
After one of the all-time great finals the first day, goals from Richie and John Power helped seal a 10th All-Ireland success for Cody. After his anger about officiating in the first game, nothing topped this.
"The sweetest" as the Cats themselves described it – although he would say similar about 2014 and ‘15. Cody's ninth All-Ireland title. Bossed in the Leinster final by Galway, they returned to winning ways in style.
The wounds of 2010 were balmed with this terrific victory, Michael Fennelly's first-half goal a highlight of their power. A win never in doubt.
Perhaps not the Kilkenny's greatest final performance but most certainly their strongest finish in a modern-day classic to seal the four-in-a-row.
Stopping Cork's three-in-a-row meant so much after the Rebels derailed their own attempt in 2004.
Waterford's attempts to ruffle their feathers at the outset failed. A tremendous show of might to confirm the three-in-a-row.
A tour de force of a second half for a supposedly functional side, Kilkenny had turned a two-point half-time deficit into a seven-point lead before Joe Canning’s consolation goal.
A day of boys and men. Limerick were mere pupils against the masters.
Would have meant a lot to Cody personally after Cork's young bloods stunned him in his first season.
Those who said DJ Carey never played well in an All-Ireland final should review this game. Defeat to Galway in 2001 was firmly put in the past.
You always remember your first kiss. The first real indication of Kilkenny's explosiveness.
The most complete performance by a Kilkenny team in the final quarter of his 24-season managerial career. As good as the Banner had been to this point, they were obliterated here.
Tipperary thought they smelt Kilkenny's blood. Turned out, it was their own.
A phenomenal start to the game by the underdogs Kilkenny stunned the defending All-Ireland champions and they couldn’t claw their way back.
A day when Tipperary resorted to bizarre tactics and their neighbours punished them mercilessly.
Another enthralling game between the neighbours in which Kilkenny fired over the insurance point after Eoin Murphy brought down a Pauric Mahony free, which would have squared the game.
A brilliant clash punctuated by DJ Carey's crafty display in the face of serious Tipperary opposition.
Henry Shefflin was the leader as they reached the final via the backdoor for the first time. Just about.
A clash played in a deluge, Kilkenny just about had enough for a spirited Limerick.
At the second time of asking, they figured out Anthony Daly's sweeper system.
Ger Loughnane was bested as Cody's Kilkenny reached their first final.
Much better from the Déise than the previous year's final but still not enough.
Another Kilkenny victory signed, sealed and delivered before half-time. Five-in-a-row dreams remained alive.
Goals from Shefflin, Tommy Walsh and Eddie Brennan sent them on their way.
Kilkenny looked winners from a long way out and so it transpired as TJ Reid hit 1-9, 1-3 from play.
Meant a great deal to Kilkenny having been caught by Niall Healy's hat-trick of goals the previous season.
A mini-collapse at the end of normal time was rectified in extra-time in an absorbing affair.
A fine day out for Denis Byrne with five points from play.
We include this not because of recency bias but Cody himself would rank it very highly given Shefflin’s Galway had beaten them in the round-robin stages.
That year's league final defeat to Dublin was forgotten about with this win, Kilkenny's seventh straight provincial title.
Just the 1-13 from Shefflin. Majestic stuff.
Like so many times, Kilkenny caught up with hot-out-of-the-traps Tipperary to beat them by more than a head.
Many more than were there claim they were in attendance. A firm example of the Cats' character.
Richie Hogan struck for two goals in this convincing win.
The counties' rivalry was nothing to close to as strong as it has between 2003 and 2006.
No goals for Kilkenny but it didn't matter. Shefflin fired over 14 points.
Liam Dunne was sent off as Kilkenny edged a tense encounter.
After they spectacularly "lost" the first game, Kilkenny made no mistake the second time around.
Cody's inaugural provincial title. Plenty more were to come.
Shefflin bagged two goals as Kilkenny began to get that year's Leinster final defeat out of their hair.
Postponed because of the tragic death of James McGarry's wife Vanessa, it was an emotive afternoon.
Without the Bob O’Keeffe Cup for four years, this was a much-needed win in a time of such pandemic uncertainty in the middle of November of all months.
An affair that followed an all-too familiar script as Galway were dismantled by the stripey men in the second half.
A first provincial title in three years and not a glove was laid on them.
A game remembered for a Canning goal for the ages but it belonged to The Cats.
JJ Delaney, along with Lar Corbett, was sent off but Kilkenny never lost their composure in Nowlan Park.
Leinster superiority reinstated after losing their way in 2004.
Having been put to the pin of their collar by Wexford in the semi-final, there were question marks over Kilkenny but they answered them here.
A tasty victory in the counties' first SHC meeting since Kilkenny's 2001 All-Ireland semi-final defeat.
More like it from Kilkenny after run so close the previous summer by Wexford. Fifth Leinster title in as many years for Cody.
The new pretenders were shown the door thanks to Martin Comerford's brace of goals.
New faces in a Leinster final but they were disfigured as Shefflin fired 1-7.
A rip-roaring decider where Tipp led by eight at half-time only to be reeled in as Kilkenny exemplified their strength in depth.
A 19-point cakewalk as Eddie Brennan disemboweled Wexford.
Cody's first game back in charge after his heart operation.
Charlie Carter was in his element as Cody's Cats won their third Leinster title in a row.
Carey and Carter struck for goal in a facile win.
We had led ourselves to believe Dublin's time had come. Nobody told Kilkenny.
Willie O'Dwyer's 2-3 was the story of the day in a comfortable win.
Kilkenny's first All-Ireland quarter-final as Leinster champions during the three-year system change in the mid-2000s.
Kilkenny weren't all that great to be provincial kingpins again but then they didn't need to be.
Cody's first Championship game in charge.
Cork's strikers returned only to be served this crushing defeat in Nowlan Park.
Few victories came more ruthless than this one.
Galway's introduction to the Leinster SHC wasn't a welcome one.
Yet again, Kilkenny worked their alchemic charms and transformed a half-time deficit into an unassailable lead well before the final whistle.
Clare, after a run of wins, were stopped firmly in their tracks to the tune of 14 points.
Kilkenny were 14 up at half-time. Enough said.