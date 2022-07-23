Brian Cody by numbers: His 68 greatest victories

Eight years ago this month, to mark Brian Cody’s 60th birthday, the Irish Examiner presented his 60 greatest victories as Kilkenny senior hurling manager.

Having turned 68 last Tuesday week, it seems only fitting given the best of his kind has now stepped away from the inter-county game to update the list to match his age:

1. 2014 All-Ireland final replay, beat Tipperary 2-17 to 2-14

After one of the all-time great finals the first day, goals from Richie and John Power helped seal a 10th All-Ireland success for Cody. After his anger about officiating in the first game, nothing topped this.

2. 2012 All-Ireland final replay, beat Galway 3-22 to 3-11

"The sweetest" as the Cats themselves described it – although he would say similar about 2014 and ‘15. Cody's ninth All-Ireland title. Bossed in the Leinster final by Galway, they returned to winning ways in style.

3. 2011 All-Ireland final, beat Tipperary 2-17 to 1-16

The wounds of 2010 were balmed with this terrific victory, Michael Fennelly's first-half goal a highlight of their power. A win never in doubt.

4. 2009 All-Ireland final, beat Tipperary 2-22 to 0-23

Perhaps not the Kilkenny's greatest final performance but most certainly their strongest finish in a modern-day classic to seal the four-in-a-row.

5. 2006 All-Ireland final, beat Cork 1-16 to 1-13

Stopping Cork's three-in-a-row meant so much after the Rebels derailed their own attempt in 2004.

6. 2008 All-Ireland final, beat Waterford 3-30 to 1-13

Waterford's attempts to ruffle their feathers at the outset failed. A tremendous show of might to confirm the three-in-a-row.

7. 2015 All-Ireland final, beat Galway 1-22 to 1-18

A tour de force of a second half for a supposedly functional side, Kilkenny had turned a two-point half-time deficit into a seven-point lead before Joe Canning’s consolation goal.

8. 2007 All-Ireland final, beat Limerick 2-19 to 1-15

A day of boys and men. Limerick were mere pupils against the masters.

9. 2003 All-Ireland final, beat Cork 1-14 to 1-11

Would have meant a lot to Cody personally after Cork's young bloods stunned him in his first season.

SWASHBUCKLING: DJ Carey in action

10. 2002 All-Ireland final, beat Clare 2-20 to 0-19

Those who said DJ Carey never played well in an All-Ireland final should review this game. Defeat to Galway in 2001 was firmly put in the past.

11. 2000 All-Ireland final, beat Offaly 5-15 to 1-14

You always remember your first kiss. The first real indication of Kilkenny's explosiveness.

12. 2022 All-Ireland semi-final, beat Clare 2-26 to 0-20.

The most complete performance by a Kilkenny team in the final quarter of his 24-season managerial career. As good as the Banner had been to this point, they were obliterated here.

13. 2013 All-Ireland qualifier phase 2, beat Tipperary 0-20 to 1-14

Tipperary thought they smelt Kilkenny's blood. Turned out, it was their own.

14. 2019 All-Ireland semi-final, beat Limerick 1-21 to 2-17.

A phenomenal start to the game by the underdogs Kilkenny stunned the defending All-Ireland champions and they couldn’t claw their way back.

15. 2012 All-Ireland semi-final, beat Tipperary 4-24 to 1-15

A day when Tipperary resorted to bizarre tactics and their neighbours punished them mercilessly.

16. 2016 All-Ireland semi-final replay, beat Waterford 2-19 to 2-17.

Another enthralling game between the neighbours in which Kilkenny fired over the insurance point after Eoin Murphy brought down a Pauric Mahony free, which would have squared the game.

17. 2002 All-Ireland semi-final, beat Tipperary 1-20 to 1-16

A brilliant clash punctuated by DJ Carey's crafty display in the face of serious Tipperary opposition.

18. 2004 All-Ireland semi-final, beat Waterford 3-12 to 0-18

Henry Shefflin was the leader as they reached the final via the backdoor for the first time. Just about.

19. 2014 All-Ireland semi-final, beat Limerick 2-13 to 0-17.

A clash played in a deluge, Kilkenny just about had enough for a spirited Limerick.

20. 2004 All-Ireland quarter-final replay, beat Clare 1-11 to 0-9

At the second time of asking, they figured out Anthony Daly's sweeper system.

BESTED: Ger Loughnane during his time as Galway manager

21. 1999 All-Ireland semi-final, beat Clare 2-14 to 1-13

Ger Loughnane was bested as Cody's Kilkenny reached their first final.

22. 2009 All-Ireland semi-final, beat Waterford 2-23 to 3-15

Much better from the Déise than the previous year's final but still not enough.

23. 2010 All-Ireland semi-final, beat Cork 3-22 to 0-19

Another Kilkenny victory signed, sealed and delivered before half-time. Five-in-a-row dreams remained alive.

24. 2003 All-Ireland semi-final, beat Tipperary 3-18 to 0-15

Goals from Shefflin, Tommy Walsh and Eddie Brennan sent them on their way.

25. 2015 All-Ireland semi-final, beat Waterford 1-21 to 0-18.

Kilkenny looked winners from a long way out and so it transpired as TJ Reid hit 1-9, 1-3 from play.

26. 2006 All-Ireland quarter-final beat Galway 2-22 to 3-14

Meant a great deal to Kilkenny having been caught by Niall Healy's hat-trick of goals the previous season.

27. 2013 All-Ireland qualifier phase 3, beat Waterford 1-22 to 2-16 (aet)

A mini-collapse at the end of normal time was rectified in extra-time in an absorbing affair.

28. 2000 All-Ireland semi-final, beat Galway 2-19 to 0-17

A fine day out for Denis Byrne with five points from play.

29. 2022 Leinster final, beat Galway 0-22 to 0-17

We include this not because of recency bias but Cody himself would rank it very highly given Shefflin’s Galway had beaten them in the round-robin stages.

30. 2011 Leinster final, beat Dublin 4-15 to 1-17

That year's league final defeat to Dublin was forgotten about with this win, Kilkenny's seventh straight provincial title.

MAJESTIC: Henry Shefflin in action

31. 2006 All-Ireland semi-final, beat Clare 2-21 to 1-16

Just the 1-13 from Shefflin. Majestic stuff.

32. 2014 Division 1 final, beat Tipperary 2-25 to 1-27 (aet)

Like so many times, Kilkenny caught up with hot-out-of-the-traps Tipperary to beat them by more than a head.

33. 2003 Division 1 final, beat Tipperary 5-20 to 5-14 (aet)

Many more than were there claim they were in attendance. A firm example of the Cats' character.

34. 2011 All-Ireland semi-final, beat Waterford 2-19 to 1-16

Richie Hogan struck for two goals in this convincing win.

35. 2008 All-Ireland semi-final, beat Cork 1-23 to 0-17

The counties' rivalry was nothing to close to as strong as it has between 2003 and 2006.

36. 2007 All-Ireland semi-final, beat Wexford 0-23 to 1-10

No goals for Kilkenny but it didn't matter. Shefflin fired over 14 points.

37. 2002 Leinster final, beat Wexford 0-19 to 0-17

Liam Dunne was sent off as Kilkenny edged a tense encounter.

38. 2014 Leinster semi-final replay, beat Galway 3-19 to 1-17

After they spectacularly "lost" the first game, Kilkenny made no mistake the second time around.

39. 1999 Leinster final, beat Offaly 5-14 to 1-16

Cody's inaugural provincial title. Plenty more were to come.

40. 2012 All-Ireland quarter-final, beat Limerick 4-16 to 1-16

Shefflin bagged two goals as Kilkenny began to get that year's Leinster final defeat out of their hair.

KEEPER: James McGarry in action for Kilkenny

41. 2007 All-Ireland quarter-final, beat Galway 3-22 to 1-18

Postponed because of the tragic death of James McGarry's wife Vanessa, it was an emotive afternoon.

42. 2020 Leinster final, beat Galway 2-20 to 0-24.

Without the Bob O’Keeffe Cup for four years, this was a much-needed win in a time of such pandemic uncertainty in the middle of November of all months.

43. 2016 Leinster final, beat Galway 1-26 to 0-22.

An affair that followed an all-too familiar script as Galway were dismantled by the stripey men in the second half.

44. 2014 Leinster final, beat Dublin 0-24 to 1-9

A first provincial title in three years and not a glove was laid on them.

45. 2015 Leinster final, beat Galway 1-25 to 2-15.

A game remembered for a Canning goal for the ages but it belonged to The Cats.

46. 2013 Division 1 final, beat Tipperary 2-17 to 0-20

JJ Delaney, along with Lar Corbett, was sent off but Kilkenny never lost their composure in Nowlan Park.

47. 2005 Leinster final, beat Wexford 0-22 to 1-16

Leinster superiority reinstated after losing their way in 2004.

48. 2021 Leinster final, beat Dublin 1-25 to 0-19

Having been put to the pin of their collar by Wexford in the semi-final, there were question marks over Kilkenny but they answered them here.

49. 2004 All-Ireland qualifier round 2, beat Galway 4-20 to 1-10

A tasty victory in the counties' first SHC meeting since Kilkenny's 2001 All-Ireland semi-final defeat.

50. 2003 Leinster final, beat Wexford 2-23 to 2-12

More like it from Kilkenny after run so close the previous summer by Wexford. Fifth Leinster title in as many years for Cody.

51. 2009 Leinster final, beat Dublin 2-18 to 0-18

The new pretenders were shown the door thanks to Martin Comerford's brace of goals.

52. 2010 Leinster final, beat Galway 1-19 to 1-12

New faces in a Leinster final but they were disfigured as Shefflin fired 1-7.

53. 2009 Division 1 final, beat Tipperary 2-26 to 4-17

A rip-roaring decider where Tipp led by eight at half-time only to be reeled in as Kilkenny exemplified their strength in depth.

DIRECT: Eddie Brennan in typically direct style for Kilkenny

54. 2008 Leinster final, beat Wexford 5-21 to 0-17

A 19-point cakewalk as Eddie Brennan disemboweled Wexford.

55. 2013 Leinster quarter-final, beat Offaly 0-26 to 4-9

Cody's first game back in charge after his heart operation.

56. 2001 Leinster final, beat Wexford 2-19 to 0-12

Charlie Carter was in his element as Cody's Cats won their third Leinster title in a row.

57. 2000 Leinster final, beat Offaly 2-21 to 1-13

Carey and Carter struck for goal in a facile win.

58. 2012 Leinster semi-final, beat Dublin 2-21 to 0-9

We had led ourselves to believe Dublin's time had come. Nobody told Kilkenny.

59. 2007 Leinster final, beat Wexford 2-24 to 1-12

Willie O'Dwyer's 2-3 was the story of the day in a comfortable win.

60. 2005 All-Ireland quarter-final, beat Limerick 0-18 to 0-13

Kilkenny's first All-Ireland quarter-final as Leinster champions during the three-year system change in the mid-2000s.

61. 2006 Leinster final, beat Wexford 1-23 to 2-12

Kilkenny weren't all that great to be provincial kingpins again but then they didn't need to be.

1999: Brian Cody in his debut season in charge

62. 1999 Leinster quarter-final, beat Laois 6-21 to 1-14

Cody's first Championship game in charge.

63. 2009 Division 1 round game, beat Cork 4-26 to 0-11

Cork's strikers returned only to be served this crushing defeat in Nowlan Park.

64. 2005 Leinster semi-final, beat Offaly 6-28 to 0-15

Few victories came more ruthless than this one.

65. 2009 Leinster semi-final, beat Galway 2-20 to 3-13

Galway's introduction to the Leinster SHC wasn't a welcome one.

66. 2018 Division 1 final, beat Tipperary 2-23 to 2-17

Yet again, Kilkenny worked their alchemic charms and transformed a half-time deficit into an unassailable lead well before the final whistle.

67. 2005 Division 1 final, beat Clare 3-20 to 0-15

Clare, after a run of wins, were stopped firmly in their tracks to the tune of 14 points.

68. 2012 Division 1 final, beat Cork 3-21 to 0-16

Kilkenny were 14 up at half-time. Enough said.