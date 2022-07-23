Henry Shefflin leads tributes to Brian Cody on retirement

Henry Shefflin has led the tributes to Brian Cody after he stepped down as Kilkenny senior hurling manager on Saturday afternoon
TRIBUTE: Henry Shefflin has wished Brian Cody well on his retirment. Pic: INPHO/James Crombie

Sat, 23 Jul, 2022 - 20:02
TJ Galvin

Henry Shefflin has led the tributes to Brian Cody after he stepped down as Kilkenny senior hurling manager on Saturday afternoon.

The 68-year-old who had been in charge of the Cats since 1998, led his county to 11 All-Ireland titles, 18 Leinster championship titles, and ten National League titles.

Shefflin was a key member for several of those triumphs but there was some controversy earlier this summer in relation to two somewhat frosty handshakes between the pair after matches between Kilkenny and Galway, who Shefflin now manages.

Nevertheless, Shefflin was quick to offer his 'best wishes' to Cody, calling it the 'end of an era'

Others to pay tribute included former Kilkenny players under Cody, Jackie Tyrrell, Eddie Brennan, and Eoin Larkin.

Cody won two All-Ireland club titles as a player with the James Stephens club in Kilkenny city. The 'Village' added their voice to the chorus praising Cody for his 'remarkable and unparalleled career' in a statement released today.

Tipperary were arguably Kilkenny's biggest rivals during the glory years of Cody's reign and the All-Ireland finals of 2009 and 2010 will live long in the memory as Liam Sheedy's men denied the stripeymen the five-in-a-row.

Shane McGrath was a member of that Tipp side and called Cody the 'benchmark for success' in GAA.

It wasn't just sports people offering up their tributes with Taoiseach Micheál Martin thanking Cody for his 'contribution to hurling'.

