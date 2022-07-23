Henry Shefflin leads tributes to Brian Cody on retirement

Henry Shefflin has led the tributes to Brian Cody after he stepped down as Kilkenny senior hurling manager on Saturday afternoon.

The 68-year-old who had been in charge of the Cats since 1998, led his county to 11 All-Ireland titles, 18 Leinster championship titles, and ten National League titles.

Shefflin was a key member for several of those triumphs but there was some controversy earlier this summer in relation to two somewhat frosty handshakes between the pair after matches between Kilkenny and Galway, who Shefflin now manages.

Nevertheless, Shefflin was quick to offer his 'best wishes' to Cody, calling it the 'end of an era'

End of an Era, Memories which will be treasured forever. Best wishes Brian. https://t.co/FeLxuWBVcE — Henry Shefflin (@ShefflinHenry) July 23, 2022

Others to pay tribute included former Kilkenny players under Cody, Jackie Tyrrell, Eddie Brennan, and Eoin Larkin.

One of the very very lucky ones to have witnessed Brian Cody up close in action. His passion and love for Kilkenny hurling is unparalleled. Honoured to have been managed by the greatest Manager ever #BC — Jackie Tyrrell (@MrJackieTee) July 23, 2022

There aren’t enough words to do the man justice

I got to live a dream & play for Kilkenny

Thank you so much Brian Cody 🖤🧡#BC pic.twitter.com/6bgkjamqtl — Eddie Brennan (@NedzerB13) July 23, 2022

Brian cody. Where do you want your statue ??? — Eoin Larkin (@11larky) July 23, 2022

Cody won two All-Ireland club titles as a player with the James Stephens club in Kilkenny city. The 'Village' added their voice to the chorus praising Cody for his 'remarkable and unparalleled career' in a statement released today.

A statement on behalf of James Stephens. Everyone in the club is so grateful for the years of service Brian Cody has given to club and county. pic.twitter.com/uyIjStt3PD — James Stephens GAA (@VillageGAA) July 23, 2022

Tipperary were arguably Kilkenny's biggest rivals during the glory years of Cody's reign and the All-Ireland finals of 2009 and 2010 will live long in the memory as Liam Sheedy's men denied the stripeymen the five-in-a-row.

Shane McGrath was a member of that Tipp side and called Cody the 'benchmark for success' in GAA.

All Ireland Football Final tomorrow but the whole country & GAA World will be talking about a Hurling man today…one Mr. Cody…Suffered at his hands a few times…he is the benchmark for success and the GAA world will never see his likes or his records again. — Shane McGrath (@Shaneytweet) July 23, 2022

It wasn't just sports people offering up their tributes with Taoiseach Micheál Martin thanking Cody for his 'contribution to hurling'.