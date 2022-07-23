Brian Cody has stepped down as Kilkenny senior hurling manager

Brian Cody, the greatest hurling manager of all time, has stepped down from his role with Kilkenny after 24 seasons.

The 68-year-old’s decision was confirmed in a statement released by the Kilkenny County Board this afternoon.

The 11-time All-Ireland SHC winning manager, who guided The Cats to a 17th final last Sunday, was the longest serving manager in the history of the inter-county game after being appointed in late 1998.

Among his many achievements included the four-in-a-row between 2006 and ‘09.

The statement read: “Brian Cody has informed Kilkenny County Board that he is stepping down as Kilkenny Senior Hurling Team Manager. Appointed in November 1998 Brian has led the Kilkenny team to unprecedented provincial and national success and is regarded as the greatest manager in the history of hurling.

“As manager, his teams have won eleven All Ireland Hurling Championships (including a record-equalling four in a row between 2006 and 2009), eighteen Leinster Championships, ten National Hurling League titles, seven Walsh Cup titles and an Oireachtas Tournament title. In achieving all of this success Brian has created an unbreakable spirit among his players and teams which has come to define Kilkenny hurling.

“On behalf of Kilkenny people everywhere, Kilkenny County Board extends sincere gratitude to Brian for his lifetime of contribution to the county and the commitment and passion he brought as a player and as manager, working tirelessly with a single aim, to do what was best for Kilkenny hurling.

"The Board would also like to acknowledge the bond Brian helped create between Team Management, Players, County Board, Clubs and Supporters Clubs as all worked seamlessly together in preparing our teams while organising and promoting our games.

“We are aware of the huge debt we owe Brian for the wonderful successes and occasions we have enjoyed as we watched the teams he created play and succeed. Wherever and whenever our games are discussed in the future, Brian Cody’s achievements will be the benchmark managers will be measured by.

“We wish Brian all the best in the future. Brian, Go raibh míle maith agat, guimis gach rath ort as seo amach.

“The process of appointing a new Kilkenny Senior Hurling team manager will now begin. The County Board will not be issuing any further statement.”