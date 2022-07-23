First-half blitz sees O'Donovan Rossa past Newmarket in Cork SAFC

Bons Secours Cork SAFC

O’Donovan Rossa 3-16 Newmarket 1-10

Slick moving O’Donovan Rossa were always in control of this Cork SAFC opening round contest in Macroom on Saturday. Neither the swirling wind or rain had any affect on their rhythm with last year’s Premier Intermediate champions Newmarket making too many mistakes in possession and paying dearly for it.

In effect, the game was over as a contest at the break with the Skibb men leading 1-11 to 0-3, midfielder David Shannon goaling just before the break after being set up by excellent playmaker Kevin Davis who was a thorn in the Newmarket defence all afternoon.

Both teams did take a while to settle with the scores even after 11 minutes, Conor O’Keeffe with a brace for the Duhallow men and Shannon and Elliott Connolly replying for Rossa.

But once Davis fired over two quick frees to put his side 0-4 to 0-2 ahead after the opening quarter there was only one team in it subsequently.

Rossa manager Gene O’Donovan was a happy camper afterwards.

“Pleased, yeah, particularly with the first half.

“We decided this year to change things around, and, in fairness, all the players have bought into everything. We are definitely moving in the right direction.

“No, we are not the finished product but with some more lads to come back in and the hard work we showed today paying off, yeah I’m happy.”

The class of Paudie Crowley and Mark Collins in the half backline really began to show in the second quarter with Shannon and Donal Òg Hodnett also superb at midfield.

The loss of goalkeeper Josh O’Keefe with a quad injury in the 23rd minute didn’t help Newmarket’s cause as the Rossa points flowed with Davis kicking four more and Dylan Hourihane, Hodnett and Brian Crowley adding to their total before Newmarket’s had their sole response on the halftime whistle - a third point from O’ Keeffe.

The opening five minutes of the restart didn’t get any better for Newmarket. Barry O’Connor did get a fourth point but further points from Tom Hegarty and Davis and a 34th minute Hodnett goal knocked the stuffing out of Newmarket.

In fairness, they did reply with a 37th minute goal from Cathal Browne, after being set up by Dan Culloty, but wing forward Elliott Connolly was in for a third Rossa goal in the 45th minute after some sloppy defending in the Newmarket goalmouth as the winners led 3-13 to 1-5.

A black card for Rossa substitute Kevin Hurley with 10 minutes remaining gave Newmarket more impetus as they outscored the winners five points to three but they were always playing second fiddle and now face another tough test against Clyde Rovers to get back on track with Rossa next facing Ilen Rovers in a West Cork derby.

Scorers for O’Donovan Rossa: K. Davis (0-8, 0-5 frees), D.Shannon (1-2, 0-1 45, 0-1 free), D. Òg Hodnett and E. Connolly (1-1 each), D. Hourihane (0-2), B. Crowley and T. Hegarty (0-1 each).

Scorers for Newmarket: C. O’ Keeffe (0-7, 0-6 frees), C. Browne (1-0), D. Culloty (0-2, 0-1 free), B. O’ Connor (0-1).

O’DONOVAN ROSSA: R. Price; D. O’Donovan, D. Daly, D. Hazel; M. Collins, P. Crowley, O. Lucey; D Óg Hodnett, D. Shannon; B. Crowley, N. Daly, E. Connolly; D. Hourihane, K. Davis, T. Hegarty.

Subs: K. Hurley for Hegarty (52m).

NEWMARKET: J. O’Keeffe; M. Browne, G. Forde, P. Allen; T. J. Brosnan, A. Ryan, P. Browne; M. Cottrell, C. Browne; O’Keeffe, D. Culloty, K. O’Sullivan; C. O’Keeffe, B. O’Connor, D. Cottrell.

Subs: N. O’Connor for J. O’Keeffe (inj 23m), J. Ryan for D. O’ Keeffe (ht), B. Daly for Ryan (ht), T. Ryan for C. Browne (48m), D. Norton for P. Browne (50m).

Referee: Peter O’Leary (Cloughduv).