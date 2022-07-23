Brandon Barrett inspires a Causeway comeback to take Kilmoyley scalp

Kerry SHC semi-final

Causeway 3-21 Kilmoyley 1-25

Kerry and Munster champions Kilmoyley, who earlier this year were narrowly beaten by Naas in the All-Ireland Intermediate Club final, were dumped out of this year’s Kerry SHC at the semi-final stage by neighbours Causeway at Austin Stack Park, in a dramatic contest requiring extra time to decide a winner.

But Kilmoyley have only themselves to blame as they led 0-9 to 0-6 at half time thanks to three first half points from teenager Robert Monahan and dominated the third quarter with Monahan firing to the Causeway net after a knock down from Barry Dan O’Sullivan.

Kilmoyley appeared to be cruising to a predictable win as they led by six (1-14 to 1-8) in the 45th minute despite Gavin Dooley picking the pocket of a Kilmoyley defender, to score a Causeway goal in the 38th minute.

But suddenly Causeway got stuck in and scored a succession of points from Paul McGrath and Gavin Dooley while Brandon Barrett punished Kilmoyley from placed balls.

Kilmoyley led by three heading into added time after a Daniel Collins free had made it 1-17 to 1-14. But with time almost up the Kilmoyley fullback line went missing and an unmarked Gavin Dooley fired home the equalising goal and so to extra time.

But it was Causeway who had been given a lifeline, and they who took full advantage in extra time with Brandon Barrett cutting loose with 1-3 in the opening half.

Joe Diggins and Keith Carmody were controlling the middle and Causeway led 3-19 to 1-21 at half time in extra time and though Kilmoyley and Robert Monahan tried to the end, it proved a lost cause.

Barry O’Sullivan, who was a warrior for the losers as he had played a County League Final against Crokes that also required extra time the previous night, was barely able to move but he and Kilmoyley died with their boots on.

Causeway will now meet Ballyduff in the SHC Final on August 7 which will be televised live by TG4.

Scorers for Causeway: B Barrett (1-8, 4f’s, 1’65), G Dooley (2-1), P McGrath (0-5), Joseph Diggins (0-3), D Goggin, D Mahoney, K Carmody and G Carey (f) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kilmoyley: D Collins (0-11, 10f’s), R Monahan (1-6), B O’Sullivan (0-3), J Brick (0-2), K McCarthy, R Walsh and D Nolan (0-1 each).

CAUSEWAY: J M Dooley; A Fealy, M Delaney, K Leahy; T Barrett, Jason Diggins, T Casey; K Carmody, B Barrett; Joseph Diggins, P McGrath, D Mahoney; D Goggin, C Harty, G Dooley.

Subs: M Lynch for K Leahy (50), M Murphy for D Mahoney (52), G Carey for P McGrath (77), P Harty for B Barrett (80+4).

KILMOYLEY: J B O’Halloran: D Kennedy, C Savage, P Maunsell; R Collins, D Fitzell, T Murnane; P O’Connor, K McCarthy: J Brick, D Collins, R Walsh; D Nolan, B O’Sullivan, R Monahan.

Subs: A Royle for B O’Sullivan (57), M O’Connor for D Nolan (59), B O’Sullivan for J Brick (66), D McCarthy for A Royle (70), D Nolan for R Collins (70).

Referee: C O’Regan (Cork).