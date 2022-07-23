Mallow run out deserved winners over Ballincollig in Premier SFC

Mallow 0-10 Ballincollig 0-6

Mallow were deserving winners in this Group B encounter of the Bons Secours Cork Premier SFC played in Mourneabbey on Saturday as they proved far more clinical and smarter in their use of the ball than their opponents from Ballincollig who kicked twelve wides across the hour.

Make no mistake about it, this was a huge win for the Avondhu side. This is their third time reaching the top tier of football in Cork since 2018 and both of their previous flirtations ended in demotion.

Their manager, Keith Moynihan, was well aware of the significance of their win.

“Yes, it’s a big win for the group. Any team going up in their first year in a new grade it’s important that you get the win on the first day out. Ballincollig are, obviously, a very strong club at this level and have been for a long time.

“But today we probably got the breaks at the right time, and we got the lead to hang on to in the second half. Scores were then harder to come by with the rain, though the pitch was in unbelievable condition, but the rain meant that the ball was vert skiddy as the ground was very hard.”

Mallow led by 0-6 to 0-3 at the break after playing with the elements and the question was, would the margin be enough? That question became more pertinent when Seán Kiely narrowed the gap to two points on the resumption but, as conditions deteriorated, Mallow proved more than able with Eoin Stanton outstanding in the middle of the field while Mattie Taylor and Shane Merritt anchored their defence superbly.

Seán McDonnell traded scores with Ballincollig’s Darren Murphy before Mallow kicked for home when a free from Jack Dillon and a brace from John Browne pushed them 0-10 to 0-5 in front. Ballincollig needed a goal, but never looked like getting it and all they could muster in response was a free from Jordan O’Connor.

The opening exchanges were typical of a first round encounter. There was no want for commitment or endeavour, though a bit of class was in short supply. Conditions played their part too as Mallow played with a strong wind and the rain teemed down on a firm surface that often saw the ball skid away harmlessly from its intended destination.

There were only two scores in the opening ten minutes as Darragh Moynihan put Mallow ahead only for Cian Kiely to bring the sides level for the only time in the game. Finally, Mallow began to stamp their authority on proceedings with Stanton prominent at midfield as they began to use the elements to their advantage.

Stanton and Dillon both kicked fine scores from distance and Browne landed a long range free to leave three between them at the end of the opening quarter.

Ballincollig’s profligacy had already raised its head at this stage, as they spurned four opportunities, and it took Kiely to come up from wing back to kick their second score from a free. Ryan Harkin responded in kind with a beautifully curled effort for the Avondhu side before Peter O’Neill slipped through the Mallow defence only for his goal-bound shot to be blocked out for a ’45 that came to nothing.

Sam Copps then traded scores with Harry Aherne to leave Mallow leading by double scores at the interval.

From there Mallow’s watertight defence coupled with their ability to break smartly at pace was enough to see them home as they face Valley Rovers in three weeks’ time, “a huge task” according to Moynihan, while Ballincollig’s season will be on the line when they face off with Douglas.

Scorers for Mallow: J Browne (0-3, 0-2 frees), J Dillon (0-2, 0-1 free), S Copps, D Moynihan, E Stanton, R Harkin and S McDonnell (free) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ballincollig: C Kiely (0-2, 0-1 free), H Aherne, S Kiely, D Murphy (free) and J O’Connor (free) (0-1 each).

MALLOW: K Doyle; P Lyons, S O’Callaghan, E Crone; S Copps, S Merritt, M Taylor; D Moynihan, E Stanton; K O’Sullivan, J Dillon, J Glynn; J Browne, R Harkin, S McDonnell.

Subs: P Herlihy for Copps (blood, 18-20 mins), P Herlihy for Glynn (48 mins).

BALLINCOLLIG: C Walsh; G O’Donoghue, L Jennings, N Galvin; L Fahy, S O’Neill, C Kiely; P O’Neill, S Kiely; L O’Connell, R Noonan, S Dore; H Aherne, D O’Mahony, D Murphy.

Subs: J O’Connor for L O’Connell (h/t, inj), P Kelly for O’Mahony (40 mins), D O’Mahony for Murphy (49 mins).

Referee: Pa O’Driscoll (Bride Rovers).