Ashling Thompson has red card overturned on appeal

Thompson is now available for selection for today’s semi-final against Waterford in Croke Park which throws in at 3:15pm
Ashling Thompson has red card overturned on appeal

OVERTURNED: Cork's Ashing Thompson is free to play in today's semi-final clash with Waterford. Pic: ©INPHO/Jim Coughlan

Sat, 23 Jul, 2022 - 12:31
Patrick Mulcahy

Ashling Thompson has had her two match ban overturned on appeal, the Irish Examiner understands.

Thompson was red carded after the final whistle in Cork’s 1-17 to 1-16 defeat to Tipperary for using ‘foul language’ towards referee Justin Heffernan.

The Irish Examiner understand that Cork won their appeal on the basis that the referee reported Thompson under the incorrect rule used under the Camogie Association’s guidelines.

Thompson is now available for selection for today’s semi-final against Waterford in Croke Park which throws in at 3:15pm.

More in this section

Padraic Joyce 13/7/2022 Galway name unchanged team for All-Ireland final clash with Kerry
Kerry Football Media Conference Kerry name unchanged team for All-Ireland final clash with Galway
GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final Previews Met Eireann forecast showers and humid conditions to hit Croke Park for All-Ireland final
Kilkenny v Tipperary - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final

Padraic Maher named as a selector in Liam Cahill's Tipp management team

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices