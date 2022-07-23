Ashling Thompson has red card overturned on appeal

Ashling Thompson has had her two match ban overturned on appeal, the Irish Examiner understands.
Thompson was red carded after the final whistle in Cork’s 1-17 to 1-16 defeat to Tipperary for using ‘foul language’ towards referee Justin Heffernan.
The Irish Examiner understand that Cork won their appeal on the basis that the referee reported Thompson under the incorrect rule used under the Camogie Association’s guidelines.
Thompson is now available for selection for today’s semi-final against Waterford in Croke Park which throws in at 3:15pm.