Padraic Maher named as a selector in Liam Cahill's Tipp management team

Five months after he was forced to announce his inter-county retirement, Maher has been named as a selector in Liam Cahill’s proposed management team
SELECTOR: Padraic Maher has been added to Liam Cahill's Tipp management team. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sat, 23 Jul, 2022 - 11:23
John Fogarty

Five months after he was forced to announce his inter-county retirement, Padraic Maher has been named as a selector in Liam Cahill’s proposed management team.

Three-time All-Ireland winner and Thurles Sarsfields man Maher is to join Cahill (Ballingarry), coach Michael Bevans (Toomevara), Loughmore-Castleiney’s Declan Laffan and TJ Ryan of Clonoulty-Rossmore. All four divisions in Tipperary are represented in the set-up.

Laffan led Loughmore-Castleiney to an historic senior football-hurling double in 2013 and is currently managing Clough-Ballacolla who he guided to last season’s Leinster club final.

Ryan assisted Cahill as selector when the former Waterford manager was in charge of the county’s minors and U21s/U20s and was at the helm when Clonakilty-Rossmore reached the 2010 and ‘11 senior county finals.

Maher had to step away from club and county hurling earlier this year after suffering a serious neck injury. The six-time All-Star’s name as part of Cahill’s management group will be proposed for ratification at the next county board meeting.

