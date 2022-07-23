Padraic Maher named as a selector in Liam Cahill's Tipp management team

Five months after he was forced to announce his inter-county retirement, Padraic Maher has been named as a selector in Liam Cahill’s proposed management team.

Three-time All-Ireland winner and Thurles Sarsfields man Maher is to join Cahill (Ballingarry), coach Michael Bevans (Toomevara), Loughmore-Castleiney’s Declan Laffan and TJ Ryan of Clonoulty-Rossmore. All four divisions in Tipperary are represented in the set-up.