Dennehy goal helps Kiskeam to victory over battling Bandon

Kiskeam 1-10 Bandon 0-10

Kiskeam quelled the intentions of battling Bandon in the opening round to the Bon Secours Co. SAFC at a wet Clondrohid.

Following a thoroughly entertaining encounter, few could argue with the outcome, the Duhallow men performed with an intensity and purpose that ultimately proved all too much for a Bandon side that tried mightily in a second-half comeback.

Having operated second best in the opening spell, Bandon gave it their best shot yet in a tension-filled closing, they came short to a Tomás Dennehy goal netted at the close of the opening quarter.

Understandably, Kiskeam selector John Herlihy expressed delight with the three-point victory margin and a winning start to the campaign.

“We put huge pressure on ourselves to get a result having disappointed in the opening round in the past three years. To win here was our incentive, not too easy, given Bandon are a big physical team and they certainly rattled us in the second half but importantly we survived, that gives us confidence going forward,” he said.

Pre-match rain made conditions greasy at the outset and Kiskeam looked fresh and eager for the fray, displaying a higher workrate from the driving efforts of AJ O’Connor, Shane Carroll, Jack Daly, Thomas Casey and Sean O’Sullivan. After Bandon passed up a couple of chances, Kiskeam full forward Seán O’Sullivan obliged with smashing back-to-back points.

Though Michael Cahalane opened Bandon’s account, Kiskeam dominated proceedings, Thomas Casey pointing before the Duhallow side found the net on 15 minutes. Initially, Bandon’s Charlie Long thwarted David Scannell but from the spilling ball, Dennehy, up in support from midfield, toe-poked home.

Bandon might well have goaled too only for Mattie McNamara to shoot left of the post,. Illustrating the contrasting efficiency rates of the sides, Bandon recording five wides to just one for Kiskeam in the opening half. Though Barry Collins posted back-to-back points for the men in white, Kiskeam dictated the pace with Tom O’Sullivan pointing for a 1-5 to 0-3 advantage at the interval.

Bandon clearly targeted a strong start to the second half and points in quick succession from Mattie McNamara, Jonathon Mulcahy and Barry Collins cut the arrears to two. However Kiskeam appeared to weather the storm, a trio of white flags for Thomas Casey and Daniel Fitzgerald regained the upperhand.

Again Bandon stubbornly refused to surrender, Darren Crowley, McNamara and Collins answered to throw the contest wide open. As both sides fought tooth and nail, Kiskeam refused to panic, winning a number of crucial turnovers before Seán O’Sullivan landed a rousing point before the finish.

Victory allows Kiskeam to top the group ahead of facing Beál Ath’n Ghaorthaidh with Bandon facing Dohenys in a West Cork clash.

Scorers for Kiskeam: T Casey 0-4 (1’45), S O’Sullivan (0-3), T Dennehy (1-0), T O’Sullivan, D Fitzgerald, D Scannell 0-1 each.

Scorers for Bandon: B Collins 0-5(2f, 1’45), M McNamara (0-2), M Cahalane, J Mulcahy, D Crowley 0-1 each.

KISKEAM: A Casey; S Carroll, D Linehan, J O’Connor; C Murphy, A J O’Connor, K O’Connor; T Dennehy, M Casey; J Daly, T Casey, D Fitzgerald; D Scannell, S O’Sullivan, T O’Sullivan. Subs: M Herlihy for M Casey (42), A Dennehy for S O’Sullivan (59), D Murphy for J Daly (59).

BANDON: P Prendergast; C Burke, B Crowley, E McSweeney; T Desmond, D Crowley, R Long; P Murphy, C O’Mahony; C McCarthy, J Mulcahy, C Long; M Cahalane, B Collins, M McNamara. Subs:C Calnan for C McCarthy (ht), S Calnan for C Long (50).

Referee: Robert Whelan (Aghada).