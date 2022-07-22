Rockchapel have a point to spare over Macroom in PIFC opener

Rockchapel 1-12 Macroom 1-11

This come from behind victory in Round 1 of the Bon Secours Cork Premier IFC at Mallow on Friday night didn’t look likely in the first-half when Rockchapel trailed by seven points at one stage. But whatever management said at half-time, it inspired their troops to outscore Macroom eight points to two in the second-half.

Then, with normal time elapsed, and when it appeared the teams might share the spoils, William Murphy popped up in the 64th minute to shoot the winner for the 2020 IAFC champions.

Macroom made the better start with four unanswered points inside the first three minutes - stalwart Fintan Goold landing two.

Rockchapel settled through two Jack Curtin white flags but it didn’t take Macroom long to negate those scores. Their goalkeeper Brendan O’Connell came to the rescue as well, when he saved from Jimmy McAuliffe.

Goold added his third point and he put his side further in front when he collected a pass from Dylan Twomey and made no mistake firing past Michael Geaney, 1-7 to 0-3 after quarter of an hour.

Rockchapel badly needed to do something to stay in the game, and the tonic they needed came from midfielder Seamus Hickey who charged through the middle and curled a lovely shot into the top left corner.

Just as they started, the Muskerry side finished the half strong. Centre-back Sean Kiely roaming forward to kick a fine point. This was followed by another from their number eight Cillian Donovan to give them a 1-9 to 1-4 interval lead.

Jack Curtin was straight into the action and gave Rockchapel something to cheer about from the resumption, bearing down on goal his blasted effort skimmed over the bar. It was a sign of what was to come.

While Don Creedon pointed for Macroom, the Duhallow men cut loose.

Between the 40th and the 55th minute, they rattled off six points on the trot.

Aside from a pair of frees from sub Cormac Curtin, the other four came from play - superb efforts from McAuliffe, Murphy, Shane Curtin and Jason O’Callaghan to go into the ascendancy, 1-11 to 1-10 with five minutes remaining. It would be the first time they led.

David Horgan brought the sides level and with the clock counting down, it seemed like the honours might be shared.

As the match went into overtime, both sides were searching for the winner.

The Rockchapel supporters erupted when Murphy obliged in the fourth minute of stoppage.

Scorers for Rockchapel: S Hickey (1-1), J Curtin (0-3, 0-1 free), C Curtin (frees) and W Murphy (0-2 each), S Curtin, J O’Callaghan, N Lenihan and J McAuliffe (0-1 each).

Scorers for Macroom: F Goold (1-3), D Horgan (0-2, 0-1 free), A Quinn, P Lucey, D Creedon, C Donovan, S Kiely and M Corrigan (0-1 each).

ROCKCHAPEL: M Geaney; B Carroll, E O’Callaghan, S Curtin; P Curtin, M O’Keeffe (Capt), K Collins; S Hickey, D O’Callaghan; W Murphy, M McAuliffe, J O’Callaghan; N Lenihan, J Curtin, J McAuliffe.

Subs: Cormac Curtin for N Lenihan (39), N O’Callaghan for P Curtin (56, inj).

MACROOM: B O’Connell; J O’Riordan, B O’Gorman, G Angland; R Buckley, S Kiely, M Corrigan; C Donovan, D Horgan; P Lucey (J-Capt), M Cronin, D Creedon; F Goold, A Quinn, D Twomey.

Subs: T Dineen (J-Capt) for P Lucey (41), E O’Leary for D Creedon (49).

Referee: Justin Murphy (Castletownroche).