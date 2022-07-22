Rockchapel have a point to spare over Macroom in PIFC opener

This come from behind victory in Round 1 of the Bon Secours Cork Premier IFC at Mallow on Friday night didn’t look likely in the first-half when Rockchapel trailed by seven points at one stage
Rockchapel have a point to spare over Macroom in PIFC opener

Pic: Denis Minihane.

Fri, 22 Jul, 2022 - 22:02
Therese O’Callaghan

Rockchapel 1-12 Macroom 1-11 

This come from behind victory in Round 1 of the Bon Secours Cork Premier IFC at Mallow on Friday night didn’t look likely in the first-half when Rockchapel trailed by seven points at one stage. But whatever management said at half-time, it inspired their troops to outscore Macroom eight points to two in the second-half.

Then, with normal time elapsed, and when it appeared the teams might share the spoils, William Murphy popped up in the 64th minute to shoot the winner for the 2020 IAFC champions.

Macroom made the better start with four unanswered points inside the first three minutes - stalwart Fintan Goold landing two.

Rockchapel settled through two Jack Curtin white flags but it didn’t take Macroom long to negate those scores. Their goalkeeper Brendan O’Connell came to the rescue as well, when he saved from Jimmy McAuliffe.

Goold added his third point and he put his side further in front when he collected a pass from Dylan Twomey and made no mistake firing past Michael Geaney, 1-7 to 0-3 after quarter of an hour.

Rockchapel badly needed to do something to stay in the game, and the tonic they needed came from midfielder Seamus Hickey who charged through the middle and curled a lovely shot into the top left corner.

Just as they started, the Muskerry side finished the half strong. Centre-back Sean Kiely roaming forward to kick a fine point. This was followed by another from their number eight Cillian Donovan to give them a 1-9 to 1-4 interval lead.

Jack Curtin was straight into the action and gave Rockchapel something to cheer about from the resumption, bearing down on goal his blasted effort skimmed over the bar. It was a sign of what was to come.

While Don Creedon pointed for Macroom, the Duhallow men cut loose.

Between the 40th and the 55th minute, they rattled off six points on the trot.

Aside from a pair of frees from sub Cormac Curtin, the other four came from play - superb efforts from McAuliffe, Murphy, Shane Curtin and Jason O’Callaghan to go into the ascendancy, 1-11 to 1-10 with five minutes remaining. It would be the first time they led.

David Horgan brought the sides level and with the clock counting down, it seemed like the honours might be shared.

As the match went into overtime, both sides were searching for the winner.

The Rockchapel supporters erupted when Murphy obliged in the fourth minute of stoppage.

Scorers for Rockchapel: S Hickey (1-1), J Curtin (0-3, 0-1 free), C Curtin (frees) and W Murphy (0-2 each), S Curtin, J O’Callaghan, N Lenihan and J McAuliffe (0-1 each).

Scorers for Macroom: F Goold (1-3), D Horgan (0-2, 0-1 free), A Quinn, P Lucey, D Creedon, C Donovan, S Kiely and M Corrigan (0-1 each).

ROCKCHAPEL: M Geaney; B Carroll, E O’Callaghan, S Curtin; P Curtin, M O’Keeffe (Capt), K Collins; S Hickey, D O’Callaghan; W Murphy, M McAuliffe, J O’Callaghan; N Lenihan, J Curtin, J McAuliffe.

Subs: Cormac Curtin for N Lenihan (39), N O’Callaghan for P Curtin (56, inj).

MACROOM: B O’Connell; J O’Riordan, B O’Gorman, G Angland; R Buckley, S Kiely, M Corrigan; C Donovan, D Horgan; P Lucey (J-Capt), M Cronin, D Creedon; F Goold, A Quinn, D Twomey.

Subs: T Dineen (J-Capt) for P Lucey (41), E O’Leary for D Creedon (49).

Referee: Justin Murphy (Castletownroche).

More in this section

Kerry Football Media Conference Kerry name unchanged team for All-Ireland final clash with Galway
GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final Previews Met Eireann forecast showers and humid conditions to hit Croke Park for All-Ireland final
LIVE from The Mansion House: Seó Beo Pheil na mBan le Lidl Pat Spillane says farewell as Cork star Valerie Mulcahy makes radio history
<p>UNCHANGED: Galway senior football manager Pádraic Joyce. Pic: INPHO/Bryan Keane</p>

Galway name unchanged team for All-Ireland final clash with Kerry

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices