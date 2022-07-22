Fermoy fumble goal chances galore but hang on for valuable victory over Bishopstown 

Fermoy 0-16 Bishopstown 2-6

Had Fermoy taken any of the six goal chances that came their way, then Bishopstown wouldn't have found themselves a goalmouth scramble away from snatching a potential injury-time winner.

Five ahead with just over a minute of normal time remaining, the men in black were hit with a Bishopstown sucker punch. David O'Sullivan, just on the field, appeared to get the final touch to a long-range Jamie O'Sullivan free. The Fermoy net billowed. Town hopes lifted.

Bishopstown had their chance a minute into injury time. Young Jamie O'Sullivan, their leader in attack, plundered the turnover, Simon Collins played the ball across goal,but Paul Honohan couldn't get the vital fist to the ball in a forest of bodies.

Greg Lardner's block ended the attack and Fermoy added the insurance scores, through Darragh Daly and a free from goalkeeper Liam Coleman, his third of the evening.

"It was a good start," said manager Martin Crumney. "Happy with a lot of things and not happy with some things. There were six goals spurned that we were clearly through on. But it's vital to get that first win. It doesn't so much ease the pressure as makes you want to win more."

They'll face a challenge doing that against title favourites St Michael's next time out in a rerun of the 2018 Premier Intermediate final. Fermoy were, harshly, the bookies' rank outsiders for the title of the 12 teams coming into championship but they're strongly in contention to emerge from Group C after this opening win.

They're a well-balanced unit too. Their first six points, amassed in 19 minutes, were distributed evenly among their six forwards to lead 0-6 to 0-2. Bishopstown were sticky opponents, however, and Jamie O'Sullivan set up Conor Dunne to punch home a levelling goal on 24 minutes. The same duo almost combined for another from the kick out but Dunne's attempted shot was snuffed out.

Much of Fermoy's best work was done with pressure on the ball as Tomás Clancy and Gary O'Callaghan proved an imposing midfield combination to work through. They won turnovers for the final two points of the half, Pádraig de Róiste and Coleman slotting for a 0-9 to 1-3 interval lead.

Both sides had some common ground entering this one. Each had recorded their only victories last year against relegated Bantry Blues. And each lined up without their full-forward from last year, Denis Crowley of Bishopstown and Ruairí O'Hagan of Fermoy.

Fermoy could have done with some of O'Hagan's finishing touches in the second half. Town goalie Ken O'Halloran (instructed by the referee to wear his jersey inside out to avoid a clash of colours with Fermoy) had already saved from Martin Brennan and he added two more from Dale Dawson, while Shane Aherne hit the side-netting and was blocked with two further efforts.

Paul O'Flynn seemed to have blazed Town's best goal chance over as Aherne kept the scoreboard moving. Still, Fermoy had to survive late drama to prevail.

Scorers for Fermoy: L Coleman (3 frees), S Aherne (0-3 each); P de Róiste, B Twomey, D O'Flynn (0-2 each), J Molloy, M Brennan, D Dawson, D Daly (0-1 each).

Scorers for Bishopstown: C Dunne (1-1); D O'Sullivan (1-0); J O'Sullivan (0-3, 2 frees); S Collins (mark), P O'Flynn (0-1 each).

FERMOY: L Coleman; J Scannell, A Creed, A Baragry; J Molloy, D O'Carroll, G Lardner; G O'Callaghan, T Clancy; M Brennan, P de Róiste (capt), D Dawson; B Twomey, S Aherne, D O'Flynn. Subs: P Murphy for O'Callaghan (30+2-ht, blood), D Daly for Twomey (55), P Murphy for Lardner (60+3, blood).

BISHOPSTOWN: K O'Halloran; J Murphy, M Power, D Costelloe; E Deasy, N Gough, L Hogan; P O'Flynn, B McCarthy; C Connolly, C Dunne, O Devlin; S Collins, P Honohan (capt), J O'Sullivan. Subs: C Luttrell for Costelloe (29, blood), Costelloe for Deasy (30+1, inj), D Holland for Devlin (35), D Vaughan for Connolly (51), D O'Sullivan for Vaughan (58, inj).

Referee: J Bermingham (Bride Rovers).