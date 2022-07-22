Galway name unchanged team for All-Ireland final clash with Kerry

Galway manager Pádraic Joyce has named an unchanged team for Sunday's All-Ireland senior football championship final clash with Kerry
UNCHANGED: Galway senior football manager Pádraic Joyce. Pic: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Fri, 22 Jul, 2022 - 21:41
Paul Keane

Galway have named an unchanged team for Sunday's All-Ireland football final though have altered their bench options slightly with the addition of Cathal Sweeney.

Johnny McGrath, who came on twice earlier in the Championship against Mayo and Leitrim, is the player to miss out for the clash with Kerry.

Sweeney was the final Galway player to come on in the 90th minute of their All-Ireland quarter-final win over Armagh though was an unused sub against Derry.

It's an unchanged starting team that boss Padraic Joyce has named.

Galway (SFC v Kerry): C Gleeson; L Silke, S Kelly, J Glynn; D McHugh, J Daly, K Molloy; P Conroy, C McDaid; P Kelly, M Tierney, J Heaney; R Finnerty, D Comer, S Walsh.

Subs: J Keane, J Foley, B Mannion, C Sweeney, N Daly, P Kelly, O Gallagher, F O Laoi, E Finnerty, D Conneely, D Canny.

