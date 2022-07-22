Boyles reign supreme as Ballyduff end five-year wait for final berth

The Duffers now have a two-week break for the decider with either Kilmoyley or Causeway standing in their way
Five-year famine: Ballyduff are eyeing an end to their wait for a Kerry county title. Pic: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

Fri, 22 Jul, 2022 - 21:36
Mortimer Murphy

BALLYDUFF 2-18 CROTTA O’NEILLS 1-16 

Ballyduff have advanced to a first Kerry County Senior Hurling Final in five years, with a five-point margin to spare over Crotta, whose wait to claim a county title continues. Ballyduff's backline, especially Paud Costelloe, were watertight in securing victory.

Mikey and Padraig Boyle were influential as Padraig scored 0-2, while setting up brother Mikey for a goal in the 11th minute. Crotta remained hot on their heels and, despite trailing 1-7 to 0-3 midway through the opening half, they worked well to find themselves behind by just a goal at the interval, 1-7 to 0-7.

Ballyduff have youth and experience in their ranks and controlled the second half, but again in spurts let Crotta come back into things. Padraig Boyle would net for his side's second goal ten minutes into the second half as Crotta tried to remained in the game, trailing 2-10 to 0-10. Barry Mahony and Shane Nolan were the spearhead for the Kilflynn men, Nolan with 1-6 including a late goal from a free which looked to have given them hope late on.

The Duffers now have a two-week break for the decider with either Kilmoyley or Causeway standing in their way, that five year famine firmly on their minds.

Scorers for Ballyduff: M Boyle (1-3), P Boyle (1-7, 3f, 1 65’), K O’Carroll and K Goulding (0-2 each), D Goulding, K O’Connor, E Ross and D O’Carroll (0-1 each) 

Scorers for Crotta: S Nolan (1-6, 1-4f), B Mahony (0-3), J Sheehan, D O’Donoghue, C Trant, J Conway, D Nolan and S Weir (0-1 each) 

Ballyduff: PJ O’Gorman; A Segel, S O’Connor, K O’Connor; T Slattery, D Carroll, E Ross; D Goulding, M Boyle; A O’Carroll, J O’Sullivan, P Boyle; K Goulding, P Costelloe, K O’Carroll Subs: JP O’Carroll for S O’Connor (39), K O’Connor for K O’Carroll (51), P O’Carrol for D Goulding (60), A Curley for P Costelloe (63), A Kavanagh for J O’Sullivan (63) 

Crotta O’Neill’s: A Sullivan; R McElligott, B Keane, S McGrath; R Mahony, S Weir, T McKenna; B O’Mahony, S Nolan, C Trant, D O’Donoghue,, S O’Donoghue; J Sheehan, Darragh O’Donoghue, J Conway Subs: D Nolan for J Sheehan (47), D Kennelly for D O’Donogue (55) 

Referee: M Sexton (Limerick)

